Earnings Miss: Ferro Corporation Missed EPS By 42% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

It's shaping up to be a tough period for Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE), which a week ago released some disappointing third-quarter results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. Results showed a clear earnings miss, with US$366m revenue coming in 3.0% lower than what analysts expected. Earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.16 missed the mark badly, arriving some 42% below what analysts had expected. Following the result, analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what analysts are forecasting for next year.

NYSE:FOE Past and Future Earnings, November 15th 2019 More

Taking into account the latest results, Ferro's seven analysts currently expect revenues in 2020 to be US$1.54b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Earnings per share are expected to shoot up 120% to US$1.29. In the lead-up to this report, analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.56b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.31 in 2020. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target rose 8.4% to US$15.00 despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that analysts are reflecting the predictability of Ferro's earnings by assigning a price premium. The consensus price target just an average of individual analyst targets, so - considering that the price target changed, it would be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Ferro analyst has a price target of US$19.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$12.00. This shows there is still quite a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Further, we can compare these estimates to past performance, and see how Ferro forecasts compare to the wider market's forecast performance. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 0.05% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 9.8% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same market are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.7% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Ferro's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider market.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from these results is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Ferro's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Ferro. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Ferro analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.