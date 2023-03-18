Earnings Miss: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Missed EPS By 31% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

There's been a notable change in appetite for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) shares in the week since its full-year report, with the stock down 16% to €34.73. Statutory earnings per share fell badly short of expectations, coming in at €2.13, some 31% below analyst forecasts, although revenues were okay, approximately in line with analyst estimates at €8.1b. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the 19 analysts covering LANXESS, is for revenues of €7.92b in 2023, which would reflect a perceptible 2.0% reduction in LANXESS' sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 24% to €2.65. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €7.89b and earnings per share (EPS) of €2.88 in 2023. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at €51.33, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic LANXESS analyst has a price target of €69.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €40.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await LANXESS shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 2.0% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 3.8% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 2.0% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that LANXESS' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for LANXESS going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for LANXESS (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we have uncovered.

