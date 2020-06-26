Earnings Miss: Mainstreet Equity Corp. Missed EPS By 57% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Shareholders might have noticed that Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.2% to CA$68.00 in the past week. Statutory earnings per share fell badly short of expectations, coming in at CA$0.39, some 57% below analyst forecasts, although revenues were okay, approximately in line with analyst estimates at CA$37m. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Mainstreet Equity

TSX:MEQ Earnings and Revenue Growth June 26th 2020 More

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Mainstreet Equity's four analysts is for revenues of CA$150.1m in 2020, which would reflect a satisfactory 3.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest earnings, the analysts were forecasting revenues of CA$147.2m in 2020, and did not provide an earnings per share estimate. From what we can see of these results, it looks like Mainstreet Equity is performing in line with expectations. the analysts we track have all updated their numbers following the results, and there were no major changes to their forecasts for next year.

The average price target rose 8.0% to CA$87.25, with the analysts clearly having become more optimistic about Mainstreet Equity'sprospects following these results. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Mainstreet Equity analyst has a price target of CA$100.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CA$82.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Mainstreet Equity is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Mainstreet Equity's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Mainstreet Equity's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 3.4% increase next year well below the historical 8.1%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 10% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Mainstreet Equity is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The clear take away from these updates is that the analysts made no change to their revenue estimates for next year, with the business apparently performing in line with their models. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Mainstreet Equity's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.