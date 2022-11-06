Earnings Miss: SGL Carbon SE Missed EPS By 18% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

As you might know, SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) recently reported its third-quarter numbers. It was not a great result overall. While revenues of €304m were in line with analyst predictions, earnings were less than expected, missing statutory estimates by 18% to hit €0.18 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

After the latest results, the five analysts covering SGL Carbon are now predicting revenues of €1.16b in 2023. If met, this would reflect an okay 4.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to nosedive 49% to €0.43 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €1.17b and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.46 in 2023. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at €7.03, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values SGL Carbon at €9.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €2.50. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that SGL Carbon's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 3.2% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.0% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 10% annually. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, SGL Carbon is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for SGL Carbon. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for SGL Carbon going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for SGL Carbon (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to be mindful of.

