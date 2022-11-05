Earnings Miss: TeamViewer AG Missed EPS By 21% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Investors in TeamViewer AG (ETR:TMV) had a good week, as its shares rose 9.6% to close at €10.43 following the release of its quarterly results. Statutory earnings per share fell badly short of expectations, coming in at €0.09, some 21% below analyst forecasts, although revenues were okay, approximately in line with analyst estimates at €143m. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on TeamViewer after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for TeamViewer from twelve analysts is for revenues of €623.7m in 2023 which, if met, would be a meaningful 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to swell 20% to €0.48. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €628.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.52 in 2023. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at €13.25, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on TeamViewer, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €19.00 and the most bearish at €9.50 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that TeamViewer's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 11% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 19% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.8% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that TeamViewer is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €13.25, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple TeamViewer analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - TeamViewer has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

