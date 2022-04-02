Earnings Update: Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) missed earnings with its latest yearly results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. It was not a great statutory result, with revenues coming in 26% lower than the analysts predicted. Unsurprisingly, earnings also fell seriously short of forecasts, turning into a per-share loss of US$2.91. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Motorsport Games are now predicting revenues of US$17.9m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a notable 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 45% to US$1.56. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$29.0m and losses of US$1.11 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 53% to US$5.67, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Motorsport Games, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$10.00 and the most bearish at US$2.00 per share. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Motorsport Games' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 19% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.9% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Motorsport Games to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Motorsport Games. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Motorsport Games' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Motorsport Games' future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Motorsport Games going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Motorsport Games (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

