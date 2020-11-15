Earnings Update: Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

Last week saw the newest third-quarter earnings release from Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Revenues of US$33k crushed expectations, although expenses understandably increased with statutory losses reaching US$0.13 per share, somewhat higher than what the analysts forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Motus GI Holdings' six analysts is for revenues of US$4.68m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 2,810% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 38% to US$0.44. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.97m and losses of US$0.43 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is more negative on Motus GI Holdings after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts trimmed their revenue estimates, they also administered a per-share loss expectations.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$2.68, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Motus GI Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$3.00 and the most bearish at US$2.25 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Motus GI Holdings is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Motus GI Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 25x growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2,168% per annum over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 10.0% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Motus GI Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Motus GI Holdings. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$2.68, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Motus GI Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Motus GI Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

