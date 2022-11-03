Earnings Not Telling The Story For AfroCentric Investment Corporation Limited (JSE:ACT) After Shares Rise 32%

AfroCentric Investment Corporation Limited (JSE:ACT) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 32% gain and recovering from prior weakness. While recent buyers may be laughing, long-term holders might not be as pleased since the recent gain only brings the stock back to where it started a year ago.

Even after such a large jump in price, you could still be forgiven for feeling indifferent about AfroCentric Investment's P/E ratio of 9.3x, since the median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio in South Africa is also close to 8x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

For example, consider that AfroCentric Investment's financial performance has been poor lately as it's earnings have been in decline. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think the company might still do enough to be in line with the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

AfroCentric Investment's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 3.8%. That put a dampener on the good run it was having over the longer-term as its three-year EPS growth is still a noteworthy 14% in total. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 15% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we find it interesting that AfroCentric Investment is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. They may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

What We Can Learn From AfroCentric Investment's P/E?

Its shares have lifted substantially and now AfroCentric Investment's P/E is also back up to the market median. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of AfroCentric Investment revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given they look worse than current market expectations. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as this earnings performance isn't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for AfroCentric Investment that you need to be mindful of.

