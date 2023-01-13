Earnings Not Telling The Story For Bina Darulaman Berhad (KLSE:BDB)

There wouldn't be many who think Bina Darulaman Berhad's (KLSE:BDB) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12.2x is worth a mention when the median P/E in Malaysia is similar at about 13x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Bina Darulaman Berhad as its earnings have been rising very briskly. The P/E is probably moderate because investors think this strong earnings growth might not be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

See our latest analysis for Bina Darulaman Berhad

pe

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Bina Darulaman Berhad will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Bina Darulaman Berhad's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 46% last year. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 8.7% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it interesting that Bina Darulaman Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Bina Darulaman Berhad currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider market forecast. When we see weak earnings with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Bina Darulaman Berhad that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Bina Darulaman Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here