Earnings Not Telling The Story For BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 18.7x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

BlackRock hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

View our latest analysis for BlackRock

pe
pe

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on BlackRock.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as BlackRock's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 3.5%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 42% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eleven analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 1.0% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 9.2% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it concerning that BlackRock is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of BlackRock's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for BlackRock that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than BlackRock. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • This 26-year-old FTX customer lost access to $14,000 when Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed. Now he plans to keep his money in stocks.

    "I'm going to pivot more to stocks," he said. "Stocks have more policies in place in case something goes wrong."

  • The world’s top stock strategist says an ‘earnings recession’ is coming for markets—and it could be similar to what happened during the 2008 financial crisis

    Corporate earnings are set to take a hit and Wall Street isn't properly anticipating it, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson warns. And when earnings fall, so will stocks.

  • Historic Buying Opportunity? This Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in the S&P 500

    It projects to deliver one of the fastest earnings growth rates in the S&P 500 through next year. Add in its above-average dividend, and it offers the best value proposition in the S&P 500 these days.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood went shopping on Friday. The co-founder, CEO, and stock-picking mastermind of Ark Invest hasn't been an active buyer for her funds in recent weeks, but she made several additions to existing positions as the trading week came to a close. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) are three of the more interesting stocks that Wood bought on Friday.

  • As Buying Picks Up, I'm Snapping Up These 5 Stocks

    A little bounce action arrived Tuesday morning, and here's how I'm handling the market move -- and what I'll do if it keeps up.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. 3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    Investors holding out for a Santa Claus rally may have gotten their hopes dashed by the Federal Reserve last week, which raised interest rates another 50 basis points and also lifted its forecast for interest rate hikes next year, calling for rates to rise another 75 basis points, which added to fears that the economy will fall into a recession next year. No one knows what 2023 holds for the stock market, but we do know one thing. A bull market will come eventually, just as it has after every bear market in the history of the U.S. stock market, including the Great Depression, the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, and the coronavirus pandemic crash.

  • ‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion

    Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.

  • 3 REITS That Just Increased Their Dividends

    Most everyone loves an early holiday present. And for some real estate investment trust (REIT) investors, that early gift came in the form of a dividend increase over the past two weeks. Of course, a dividend increase is great because it puts more income into the pockets of investors and increases the yield on their purchase price, but more importantly, a dividend increase also signals to the markets that the company expects to perform well, perhaps generating increases in revenue and funds from

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $500,000 Into $1 Million by 2025

    Seeing a 100% gain in your stock portfolio is more than thrilling; it's a motivator that keeps you investing. Here are two that can turn $500,000 into $1 million by 2025. This software company sits at the intersection of creativity and productivity, which is essential in today's digital economy.

  • An FTX exec bought $6 million of real estate and restaurants in a small Massachusetts town. The crypto giant's collapse has a local official worried about the town's future.

    Local newspaper The Berkshire Eagle reported last year that Ryan Salame owns almost half the restaurants in Lenox, MA.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Tech Stock Down 70% to Buy in 2023

    Bear markets don't last forever. Now is an ideal time to buy shares of that stock on your watch list for the new year.

  • Dividend Achievers List Ranked By Yield: Top 25

    In this article, we discuss top 25 high-yielding dividend achievers. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read Dividend Achievers List Ranked By Yield: Top 10. Dividend Achievers are the stocks that have raised their payouts for at least 10 years straight. These companies usually have […]

  • Coinbase Stock Hits an All-Time Low. Where the Company Goes From Here.

    In December of 2021, crypto exchange Coinbase Global was about to cap a banner year: it had gone public with a valuation north of $85 billion and a $328 share price, raised over $3 billion through corporate bond offerings, and would ultimately take in $7.8 billion in annual revenue. Coinbase stock (ticker: COIN) dropped 9.1% last week, only to fall to a new all-time low of $34.51 on Monday, before closing at $35.17. As it has attempted to weather the crypto winter, Coinbase has been careful to distance itself from the likes of FTX and other crypto companies that have imploded recently, pointing to its identity as a Nasdaq-listed public company with audited financial statements.

  • Analysis-Russian gold removed from some Western funds after Ukraine

    Hidden inside high-security bank vaults in London, Zurich and New York, billions of dollars' worth of gold of Russian origin has quietly changed hands in recent months in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Data from 11 Western investment funds show that Russian bullion worth a total of $2.2 billion at current prices was removed from their accounts between July and November. While a small fraction of the total amount of Russian gold held by wealth managers, this reflects a shift, with some funds saying they no longer want to hold any assets linked to Russia.

  • If You Invested $20 in Bitcoin in 2015, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Crypto may be feeling a bit down this year, but it's had quite the upward climb over the years. In fact, if you had the foresight to invest in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) back in 2015, you'd be sitting on a pretty impressive stack of cash right now -- even if your first Bitcoin buy was tiny. Let's take a look at just how much you could have made by taking a humble chance on Bitcoin a few years ago.

  • 2 Key Things From Rivian's Earnings Call Investors Should Know

    The EV maker's management talks R2 platform launch and its expectation of a "significant discrepancy" between Q4 vehicle production and delivery numbers.

  • Disney stock on its way to worst year since 1974 after ‘Avatar’ sequel disappoints

    “Avatar: The Way of Water” couldn’t reverse Walt Disney Co.’s recent funk, which has the stock on a path for its worst year since 1974. Disney shares (DIS) sank nearly 5% to their lowest level since March 2020 on Monday, after the blockbuster sequel and one of the priciest movies in Hollywood history fell short of the hype in its opening weekend. “The Way of Water” earned $57.1 million there, which Disney described in a Wall Street Journal report as disappointing but understandable.

  • Dogecoin Is Worth More Than Coinbase Now. Investors Have Soured on the Crypto Broker.

    The crypto has a market cap of more than $9.9 billion. The online trading platform's cap market cap is about $8.1 billion.