Earnings Not Telling The Story For BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 18.7x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

BlackRock hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as BlackRock's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 3.5%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 42% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eleven analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 1.0% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 9.2% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it concerning that BlackRock is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of BlackRock's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for BlackRock that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than BlackRock. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

