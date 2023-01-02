Earnings Not Telling The Story For BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc.'s (NYSE:BLK) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.1x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 14x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, BlackRock's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as BlackRock's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 3.5%. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 42% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eleven analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 1.0% per year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 9.2% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it concerning that BlackRock is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From BlackRock's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that BlackRock currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Having said that, be aware BlackRock is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than BlackRock. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

