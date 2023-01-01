Earnings Not Telling The Story For Sunsuria Berhad (KLSE:SUNSURIA)

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Sunsuria Berhad (KLSE:SUNSURIA) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 16.8x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Sunsuria Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. It might be that many expect the company to still outplay most other companies over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Sunsuria Berhad's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Sunsuria Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 18%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 88% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 8.7% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

In light of this, it's alarming that Sunsuria Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Sunsuria Berhad's P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Sunsuria Berhad revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Sunsuria Berhad (at least 1 which is potentially serious), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

