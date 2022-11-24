Earnings Update: Plurilock Security Inc. (CVE:PLUR) Just Reported And Analysts Are Boosting Their Estimates

As you might know, Plurilock Security Inc. (CVE:PLUR) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. The results were impressive, with revenues of CA$31m exceeding analyst forecasts by 65%, and statutory losses of CA$0.02 were likewise much smaller than the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following the latest results, Plurilock Security's dual analysts are now forecasting revenues of CA$70.6m in 2023. This would be a notable 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 45% to CA$0.06. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of CA$64.7m and CA$0.07 per share in losses. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Plurilock Security's future following the latest consensus numbers, with a favorable reduction in the loss per share forecasts in particular.

Yet despite these upgrades, the analysts cut their price target 24% to CA$0.63, implicitly signalling that the ongoing losses are likely to weigh negatively on Plurilock Security's valuation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Plurilock Security's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 15% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 122% p.a. growth over the last three years. Compare this to the 106 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 16% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Plurilock Security is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Plurilock Security's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Plurilock Security that you need to be mindful of.

