Earnings Update: Pos Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:POS) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

Pos Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:POS) just released its latest full-year report and things are not looking great. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at RM2.0b, but statutory earnings fell catastrophically short, with a loss of RM0.21 some 90% larger than what the analysts had predicted. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Pos Malaysia Berhad after the latest results.

Check out our latest analysis for Pos Malaysia Berhad

Taking into account the latest results, Pos Malaysia Berhad's three analysts currently expect revenues in 2023 to be RM1.96b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 63% to RM0.079. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM2.13b and losses of RM0.042 per share in 2023. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Pos Malaysia Berhad after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of RM0.53, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Pos Malaysia Berhad at RM0.56 per share, while the most bearish prices it at RM0.46. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Pos Malaysia Berhad is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Pos Malaysia Berhad's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's also worth noting that the years of declining sales look to have come to an end, with the forecast for flat revenues to the end of 2023. Historically, Pos Malaysia Berhad's sales have shrunk approximately 3.8% annually over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 6.8% annually. So it's pretty clear that, although revenues are improving, Pos Malaysia Berhad is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Pos Malaysia Berhad. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at RM0.53, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Pos Malaysia Berhad analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Pos Malaysia Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here