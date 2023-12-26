Earnings potential goes up a lot for Arizonans with college degrees. Here's how much

How much more do college graduates make than high school graduates in Arizona? And how do their earnings compare to people with less than a high school degree, or a graduate or professional degree?

U.S. Census Bureau estimates give us an idea.

Arizonans with bachelor's degrees as their highest educational attainment make 67% more in median earnings than those with just high school degrees. High school graduates who did not complete any further education make 21% more than people who don't have a high school degree.

In Maricopa County, median earnings for individuals with high school degrees or equivalencies are $38,423, compared to $31,969 for people who did not graduate high school. For college graduates, median earnings jump to $65,791; for people with graduate or professional degrees, they jump to $82,506.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data collected from 2018 until 2022, here's a list of estimates of median earnings based on educational attainment for people 25 and older across Arizona.

Counties and educational attainment levels with margins of error larger than $5,000 due to smaller sample sizes are excluded from this list.

United States median income estimates

Median income, overall: $48,747

Less than a high school degree: $29,706

High school graduate or equivalency: $36,931

Bachelor's degree: $64,982

Graduate or professional degree: $85,680

Arizona median income estimates

Median income, overall: $46,574

Less than a high school degree: $30,398

High school graduate or equivalency: $36,792

Bachelor's degree: $61,392

Graduate or professional degree: $78,782

Apache County median income estimates

Median income, overall: $38,454

Less than a high school degree: $25,781

High school graduate or equivalency: $33,486

Bachelor's degree: $49,054

Cochise County median income estimates

Median income, overall: $39,765

Less than a high school degree: $23,738

High school graduate or equivalency: $29,572

Bachelor's degree: $58,205

Graduate or professional degree: $73,805

Coconino County median income estimates

Median income, overall: $43,119

Less than a high school degree: $27,918

High school graduate or equivalency: $36,021

Bachelor's degree: $47,442

Graduate or professional degree: $68,586

Maricopa County median income estimates

Median income, overall: $49,853

Less than a high school degree: $31,969

High school graduate or equivalency: $38,423

Bachelor's degree: $65,791

Graduate or professional degree: $82,506

Are you middle class in Arizona? Here’s what the middle, top 10%, and top 1% makes

Mohave County median income estimates

Median income, overall: $35,893

Less than a high school degree: $26,397

High school graduate or equivalency: $31,883

Bachelor's degree: $50,516

Pima County median income estimates

Median income, overall: $42,398

Less than a high school degree: $28,259

High school graduate or equivalency: $33,477

Bachelor's degree: $52,913

Graduate or professional degree: $74,801

Pinal County median income estimates

Median income, overall: $45,886

Less than a high school degree: $31,300

High school graduate or equivalency: $40,931

Bachelor's degree: $58,632

Graduate or professional degree: $62,384

Santa Cruz County median income estimates

Median income, overall: $35,239

Less than a high school degree: $21,872

High school graduate or equivalency: $32,909

Bachelor's degree: $46,652

Yavapai County median income estimates

Median income, overall: $39,581

Less than a high school degree: $30,343

High school graduate or equivalency: $35,065

Bachelor's degree: $46,341

Reach the reporter at mparrish@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizonans with college degrees can make more money. Here’s how much