Earnings potential goes up a lot for Arizonans with college degrees. Here's how much

Madeleine Parrish, Arizona Republic
·3 min read

How much more do college graduates make than high school graduates in Arizona? And how do their earnings compare to people with less than a high school degree, or a graduate or professional degree?

U.S. Census Bureau estimates give us an idea.

Arizonans with bachelor's degrees as their highest educational attainment make 67% more in median earnings than those with just high school degrees. High school graduates who did not complete any further education make 21% more than people who don't have a high school degree.

In Maricopa County, median earnings for individuals with high school degrees or equivalencies are $38,423, compared to $31,969 for people who did not graduate high school. For college graduates, median earnings jump to $65,791; for people with graduate or professional degrees, they jump to $82,506.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data collected from 2018 until 2022, here's a list of estimates of median earnings based on educational attainment for people 25 and older across Arizona.

Counties and educational attainment levels with margins of error larger than $5,000 due to smaller sample sizes are excluded from this list.

United States median income estimates

  • Median income, overall: $48,747

  • Less than a high school degree: $29,706

  • High school graduate or equivalency: $36,931

  • Bachelor's degree: $64,982

  • Graduate or professional degree: $85,680

Arizona median income estimates

  • Median income, overall: $46,574

  • Less than a high school degree: $30,398

  • High school graduate or equivalency: $36,792

  • Bachelor's degree: $61,392

  • Graduate or professional degree: $78,782

Apache County median income estimates

  • Median income, overall: $38,454

  • Less than a high school degree: $25,781

  • High school graduate or equivalency: $33,486

  • Bachelor's degree: $49,054

Cochise County median income estimates

  • Median income, overall: $39,765

  • Less than a high school degree: $23,738

  • High school graduate or equivalency: $29,572

  • Bachelor's degree: $58,205

  • Graduate or professional degree: $73,805

Coconino County median income estimates

  • Median income, overall: $43,119

  • Less than a high school degree: $27,918

  • High school graduate or equivalency: $36,021

  • Bachelor's degree: $47,442

  • Graduate or professional degree: $68,586

Maricopa County median income estimates

  • Median income, overall: $49,853

  • Less than a high school degree: $31,969

  • High school graduate or equivalency: $38,423

  • Bachelor's degree: $65,791

  • Graduate or professional degree: $82,506

Are you middle class in Arizona? Here’s what the middle, top 10%, and top 1% makes

Mohave County median income estimates

  • Median income, overall: $35,893

  • Less than a high school degree: $26,397

  • High school graduate or equivalency: $31,883

  • Bachelor's degree: $50,516

Pima County median income estimates

  • Median income, overall: $42,398

  • Less than a high school degree: $28,259

  • High school graduate or equivalency: $33,477

  • Bachelor's degree: $52,913

  • Graduate or professional degree: $74,801

Pinal County median income estimates

  • Median income, overall: $45,886

  • Less than a high school degree: $31,300

  • High school graduate or equivalency: $40,931

  • Bachelor's degree: $58,632

  • Graduate or professional degree: $62,384

Santa Cruz County median income estimates

  • Median income, overall: $35,239

  • Less than a high school degree: $21,872

  • High school graduate or equivalency: $32,909

  • Bachelor's degree: $46,652

Yavapai County median income estimates

  • Median income, overall: $39,581

  • Less than a high school degree: $30,343

  • High school graduate or equivalency: $35,065

  • Bachelor's degree: $46,341

Reach the reporter at mparrish@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizonans with college degrees can make more money. Here’s how much

Recommended Stories