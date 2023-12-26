Earnings potential goes up a lot for Arizonans with college degrees. Here's how much
How much more do college graduates make than high school graduates in Arizona? And how do their earnings compare to people with less than a high school degree, or a graduate or professional degree?
U.S. Census Bureau estimates give us an idea.
Arizonans with bachelor's degrees as their highest educational attainment make 67% more in median earnings than those with just high school degrees. High school graduates who did not complete any further education make 21% more than people who don't have a high school degree.
In Maricopa County, median earnings for individuals with high school degrees or equivalencies are $38,423, compared to $31,969 for people who did not graduate high school. For college graduates, median earnings jump to $65,791; for people with graduate or professional degrees, they jump to $82,506.
According to U.S. Census Bureau data collected from 2018 until 2022, here's a list of estimates of median earnings based on educational attainment for people 25 and older across Arizona.
Counties and educational attainment levels with margins of error larger than $5,000 due to smaller sample sizes are excluded from this list.
United States median income estimates
Median income, overall: $48,747
Less than a high school degree: $29,706
High school graduate or equivalency: $36,931
Bachelor's degree: $64,982
Graduate or professional degree: $85,680
Arizona median income estimates
Median income, overall: $46,574
Less than a high school degree: $30,398
High school graduate or equivalency: $36,792
Bachelor's degree: $61,392
Graduate or professional degree: $78,782
Apache County median income estimates
Median income, overall: $38,454
Less than a high school degree: $25,781
High school graduate or equivalency: $33,486
Bachelor's degree: $49,054
Cochise County median income estimates
Median income, overall: $39,765
Less than a high school degree: $23,738
High school graduate or equivalency: $29,572
Bachelor's degree: $58,205
Graduate or professional degree: $73,805
Coconino County median income estimates
Median income, overall: $43,119
Less than a high school degree: $27,918
High school graduate or equivalency: $36,021
Bachelor's degree: $47,442
Graduate or professional degree: $68,586
Maricopa County median income estimates
Median income, overall: $49,853
Less than a high school degree: $31,969
High school graduate or equivalency: $38,423
Bachelor's degree: $65,791
Graduate or professional degree: $82,506
Mohave County median income estimates
Median income, overall: $35,893
Less than a high school degree: $26,397
High school graduate or equivalency: $31,883
Bachelor's degree: $50,516
Pima County median income estimates
Median income, overall: $42,398
Less than a high school degree: $28,259
High school graduate or equivalency: $33,477
Bachelor's degree: $52,913
Graduate or professional degree: $74,801
Pinal County median income estimates
Median income, overall: $45,886
Less than a high school degree: $31,300
High school graduate or equivalency: $40,931
Bachelor's degree: $58,632
Graduate or professional degree: $62,384
Santa Cruz County median income estimates
Median income, overall: $35,239
Less than a high school degree: $21,872
High school graduate or equivalency: $32,909
Bachelor's degree: $46,652
Yavapai County median income estimates
Median income, overall: $39,581
Less than a high school degree: $30,343
High school graduate or equivalency: $35,065
Bachelor's degree: $46,341
