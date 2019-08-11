Earnings Preview: Can J.C. Penney Show Signs of Progress?

J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP) is set to release its second-quarter earnings report this Thursday. The stakes have never been higher. In recent weeks, shares of the struggling department store giant have plunged below the $1 mark, over tariff fears and reports that J.C. Penney is looking into options for restructuring its debt.

The upcoming earnings report could calm investors' fears or stoke them further, depending on how J.C. Penney performed last quarter and management's commentary during the earnings call. Here are some of the key issues that investors should be focusing on.

Has the gross margin recovery begun yet?

While its sales declines have drawn more media attention, gross margin erosion has been the primary cause of J.C. Penney's deteriorating profitability in recent years. As recently as the 2015 and 2016 fiscal years, gross margin averaged about 36% of sales at J.C. Penney. That figure fell to 34.6% in fiscal 2017 and 32.5% in fiscal 2018.

The exterior of a JCPenney store More

Gross margin has plunged at J.C. Penney since 2016. Image source: J.C. Penney.

Rising competition and the cost of fulfilling e-commerce orders caused some of the pressure on gross margin. However, those weren't the biggest problems. The introduction of lower-margin appliances to J.C. Penney's merchandise mix, attempts to boost sales with low-margin online-only products, an uptick in "shrink" -- the industry term for lost and stolen merchandise -- and recurring inventory gluts were far bigger culprits.

Last fall, J.C. Penney estimated that it could improve its annual pre-tax profit by hundreds of millions of dollars by reducing shrink to normal levels and improving its inventory management. That would potentially be the difference between returning to profitability and continuing to post big losses.

Gross margin fell by another 0.5 percentage points in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. However, management noted that clearance sales related to J.C. Penney's decision to exit the appliance business and stop selling furniture in its stores artificially depressed gross margin during that period. Excluding that headwind, gross margin would have increased slightly.

With the appliance clearance headwind gone and total inventory down 16% year over year by the end of the first quarter, J.C. Penney's gross margin may have started to improve last quarter. If it didn't, investors will want to know why not -- and when to expect progress on this key metric.

An appliance showroom in a JCPenney store More