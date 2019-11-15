Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their 1&1 Drillisch AG Price Target To €34.38

The third-quarter results for 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. 1&1 Drillisch reported €930m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although earnings per share (EPS) of €0.51 beat expectations, being 3.5% higher than what analysts expected. Analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest forecasts to see what analysts are expecting for next year.

Following the latest results, 1&1 Drillisch's eleven analysts are now forecasting revenues of €3.81b in 2020. This would be a modest 3.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings per share are expected to shrink 3.1% to €2.16 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, analysts had been modelling revenues of €3.84b and earnings per share (EPS) of €2.27 in 2020. Analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts for next year.

The average analyst price target fell 5.8% to €34.38, with reduced earnings forecasts clearly tied to a lower valuation estimate. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on 1&1 Drillisch, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €49.00 and the most bearish at €19.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

In addition, we can look to 1&1 Drillisch's past performance and see whether business is expected to improve, and if the company is expected to perform better than wider market. It's pretty clear that analysts expect 1&1 Drillisch's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 3.2%, compared to a historical growth rate of 17% over the past three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the market with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 1.5% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while 1&1 Drillisch's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the market itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with analysts still expecting the business to grow faster than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of 1&1 Drillisch's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on 1&1 Drillisch. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits.