Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Galapagos NV (AMS:GLPG) Price Target To €47.62

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Galapagos NV (AMS:GLPG) just released its latest full-year report and things are not looking great. It was a pretty negative result overall, with revenues of €505m missing analyst predictions by 7.3%. Worse, the business reported a statutory loss of €3.32 per share, much larger than the analysts had forecast prior to the result. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

See our latest analysis for Galapagos

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Galapagos' seven analysts is for revenues of €581.3m in 2023, which would reflect a notable 15% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 65% to €1.17. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €554.0m and losses of €1.91 per share in 2023. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Galapagos' future following the latest consensus numbers, with a very favorable reduction to the loss per share forecasts in particular.

Yet despite these upgrades, the analysts cut their price target 8.0% to €47.62, implicitly signalling that the ongoing losses are likely to weigh negatively on Galapagos' valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Galapagos analyst has a price target of €67.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €40.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Galapagos shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Galapagos' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 15% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 13% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 21% per year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Galapagos is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Galapagos' future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Galapagos going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Galapagos .

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett's annual letter to shareholders - Yahoo Finance's top 3 takeaways

    Warren Buffett was in top form in his latest annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. The “Oracle of Omaha” railed against deficits and those politicians that slam stock buybacks for the sake of doing so. Buffett played up the need for people to save money and invest for the long-term, two classic Buffett approaches to life. And also in classic Buffett form, the billionaire investor added a dose of life wisdom:&nbsp; “Find a very smart high-grade partner – preferably slightly older than you – and then listen very carefully to what he says,” Buffett said, in a shout to long-time friend and business partner Charlie Munger. What Buffett didn’t mention: (1) Succession; (2) Views on the current stock market’s levels or valuations; (3) FTX’s blowup.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Posts A Big Loss, Hoards Cash

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posted a big loss due to market volatility but plans to have a "boatload" of cash.

  • Prosecutors say Sam Bankman-Fried helped create a new company with no employees to get round FTX being rejected for a bank account in California

    The company, North Dimension, had no business operations besides a bank account, prosecutors said in charges unsealed Thursday.

  • 11 Best Energy Dividend Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss 11 best energy dividend stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, its previous performance, and outlook for this year, and go directly to read 5 Best Energy Dividend Stocks To Invest In. The energy sector in the US remained stable in 2022 due […]

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks with Explosive Potential to Buy in 2023

    Stock splits don't actually do anything to augment the values of the companies that perform them, but they can make a stock that has reached a particularly bloated price more accessible to the average investor again. 2022 saw its fair share of stock splits from large companies across a range of sectors. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) underwent a 20-for-1 stock split on June 3, 2022.

  • Warren Buffett Appears to Swipe at President Biden in Shareholder Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s annual letter, released on Saturday morning, included the usual homespun wisdom that his shareholders have come to expect, with modest and self-effacing reflections on his own unearned luck and fallibility. In that section, Buffett discusses companies that buy back their own shares, which he describes as a benefit to shareholders—assuming the shares are bought at a reasonable price. Berkshire Hathaway bought back $7.9 billion of its own shares last year, a decrease from 2021.

  • Beyond Meat sales slumped because people are eating less fake meat, and the company says it gets why

    Beyond Meat's Q4 sales were down 20.6%, which CEO Ethan Brown attributed to "persistently high inflation" and trading down by consumers.

  • I Have $40,000 to Invest. What's the Most Lucrative Way to Do So?

    If you came into an extra $40,000, how would you use it? It might be tempting to put that money into something instantly gratifying, like a vacation. But for some, it may be wiser to use those funds to invest … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $40,000: 7 Smart Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 most undervalued financial stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Financial stocks are wavering as chances of recession mount amid expectations that the Federal Reserve […]

  • Here's What Happens When You Withdraw a Lot of Money From Your Bank Account

    Unless your bank has set a withdrawal limit of its own, you are free to take as much out of your bank account as you would like. The Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) establishes how banks must conduct record keeping and when financial institutions must make a report to the federal government. Although BSA was amended following the attacks of 9/11, it's been around since the Nixon administration.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Realty Income 20 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Sometimes, when you consider all of the facts, the tortoise actually ends up beating the hare. Here's the proof.

  • Diamondback Doubles Asset Sales Target to $1B, Reveals More Midland M&A

    The Permian pure play is selling off midstream assets and upstream leasehold that can’t compete for capital in the company’s portfolio, Diamondback Chairman and CEO Travis Stice told investors.

  • Stock Investors: Blame Social Security for Friday's Market Drop

    The stock market's performance in 2022 was terrible, and inflation was largely to blame. Higher prices took more money out of consumers' pockets, forcing them to draw down cash reserves built up during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic and weighing on demand. Recently, though, investors have hoped that inflation would continue to ease, and that optimism prompted a big rally in the stock market to begin 2023.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Superb Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    A 33% plunge in the Nasdaq Composite is the perfect excuse for opportunistic investors to pounce on innovation-driven businesses.

  • Warnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500

    (Bloomberg) -- Wagering on the stock market bounce was always a long shot. Now it looks like a sucker’s bet.Most Read from BloombergSubprime Auto Lender American Car Center Closes for BusinessHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaWarnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500Spain’s Island Paradise Is Becoming a Nightmare for LocalsChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesWhile the reemergence of hotter-than-forecast inflation was

  • 3 High-Dividend Stocks That Pay You Monthly

    Owning dividend stocks is a great way to generate passive income. While most companies pay dividends quarterly, a few make monthly dividend payments. Three excellent monthly dividend stocks are AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG).

  • Investors should pile into short-term bonds as markets wake up to the reality that the Fed is going to stay aggressive, BlackRock says

    US 2-year treasury yields jumped near 15-year highs this week as markets placed higher odd on more rate hikes after hot PCE data.

  • 2 Extremely Safe Stocks to Buy in 2023

    While this forecast is far from a guarantee, it does highlight some of the near-term risks investors face from a macroeconomic perspective -- and the need to find solid investments. Investors in search of recession-proof stocks need look no further than the tobacco industry. Phillip Morris's international footprint and its pivot toward reduced-risk nicotine products give it another long-term edge.

  • 2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Tech stocks are dealing with a lot of volatility at the moment, but the long-term outlook for some makes them worth buying.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    One is a value stock and one is a growth stock, and they each offer something different for your portfolio.