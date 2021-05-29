Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Price Target To CN¥51.12

It's been a good week for Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 7.9% to US$4.09. It was a respectable set of results; while revenues of CN¥1.0b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were 19% smaller than expected, with Boqii Holding losing CN¥0.97 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Boqii Holding from two analysts is for revenues of CN¥1.35b in 2022 which, if met, would be a substantial 34% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching CN¥2.26 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CN¥1.36b and losses of CN¥1.48 per share in 2022. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a regrettable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

With the increase in forecast losses for next year, it's perhaps no surprise to see that the average price target dipped 21% to CN¥51.12, with the analysts signalling that growing losses would be a definite concern.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 34% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 31% annual growth over the past year. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 16% annually. So it's pretty clear that Boqii Holding is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Boqii Holding's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Boqii Holding. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for Boqii Holding going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Boqii Holding .

