Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target To US$18.13

It's been a sad week for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ), who've watched their investment drop 15% to US$11.95 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. Sales of US$154m came in 2.4% ahead of expectations, although statutory earnings didn't fare nearly so well, recording a loss of US$0.15, a 16% miss. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on LegalZoom.com after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for LegalZoom.com from nine analysts is for revenues of US$654.8m in 2022 which, if met, would be a decent 10% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 56% to US$0.29. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$654.2m and US$0.28 per share in losses.

As a result, it's unexpected to see that the consensus price target fell 8.8% to US$18.13, with the analysts seemingly becoming more concerned about ongoing losses, despite making no major changes to their forecasts. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on LegalZoom.com, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$31.00 and the most bearish at US$12.00 per share. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that LegalZoom.com's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 14% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 19% over the past year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while LegalZoom.com's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

