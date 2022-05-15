Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Price Target To US$2.67

A week ago, Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) came out with a strong set of first-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Results overall were solid, with revenues arriving 5.0% better than analyst forecasts at US$7.4m. Higher revenues also resulted in substantially lower statutory losses which, at US$0.25 per share, were 5.0% smaller than the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Stryve Foods after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Stryve Foods' three analysts is for revenues of US$43.3m in 2022, which would reflect a major 41% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 23% to US$1.69 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$43.2m and losses of US$1.69 per share in 2022.

The analysts trimmed their valuations, with the average price target falling 11% to US$2.67, with the ongoing losses seemingly weighing on sentiment, despite no real changes to the earnings forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Stryve Foods, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$3.00 and the most bearish at US$2.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 59% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 57% annual growth over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 2.7% per year. So it's pretty clear that Stryve Foods is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Stryve Foods' future valuation.

