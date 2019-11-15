Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Personalis, Inc. Price Target To US$21.00

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares fell 2.5% to US$10.20 in the week since its latest third-quarter results. Revenues were a bright spot, with US$17m in sales arriving 8.8% ahead of expectations, although earnings didn't fare nearly so well, recording a loss of US$0.22, some 7.0% below consensus predictions. Following the result, analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent forecasts to see whether analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NasdaqGM:PSNL Past and Future Earnings, November 15th 2019 More

Following the latest results, Personalis's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$80.3m in 2020. This would be a major 33% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.98 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$80.5m and losses of US$0.93 per share in 2020. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a earnings per share expectations, suggesting that analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target fell 18% to US$21.00 per share, with analysts clearly concerned by ballooning losses. The consensus price target just an average of individual analyst targets, so - considering that the price target changed, it would be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Personalis at US$29.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$16.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Zooming out to look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up both against past performance, and against industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that analysts expect Personalis's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 33%, compared to a historical growth rate of 97% over the past year. By way of comparison, other companies in this market with analyst coverage, are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.6% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Personalis's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the market itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with analysts still expecting the business to grow faster than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Personalis's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Personalis going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

