Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target To US$28.33

It's been a sad week for Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$13.46 in the week since the company reported its full-year result. It looks like the results were pretty good overall. While revenues of US$49m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were much smaller than expected, with Sight Sciences losing US$2.36 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Sight Sciences after the latest results.

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Sight Sciences are now predicting revenues of US$75.0m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a huge 53% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are supposed to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$1.54. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$75.0m and losses of US$1.54 per share in 2022.

As a result, it's unexpected to see that the consensus price target fell 22% to US$28.33, with the analysts seemingly becoming more concerned about ongoing losses, despite making no major changes to their forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Sight Sciences, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$43.00 and the most bearish at US$27.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Sight Sciences' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 53% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 40% p.a. over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.0% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Sight Sciences to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Sight Sciences' future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Sight Sciences. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Sight Sciences analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Sight Sciences , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

