Earnings season kicks off — What to know in the week ahead

The market managed to eke out gains for the second week in a row. Both the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow (^DJI) were more than 2% higher, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) rose more than 3% to cap off the week.

Earnings season is back. Investors can expect a busy week of big bank earnings with Citigroup (C) kicking things off before the bell on Monday. Media behemoth Netflix (NFLX) will also be reporting on Thursday after the bell.

According to FactSet, analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to have climbed by 10.6% year-over year during the period.

“If 10.6% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the fifth straight quarter of double-digit earnings growth for the index,” FactSet’s John Butters said on Friday.

Though Credit Suisse analysts recommend not spending to much time looking backward at Q4.

“Given the market’s recent pullback, trade concerns, and weaker expected 2019 growth, investors will likely be far more focused on guidance than 4Q results,” Credit Suisse’s Jonathan Golub said last Monday. “Excluding the impact of oil’s decline and Apple’s recent announcement, revisions are in-line with historical trends.”

UBS’ Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Keith Parker expects a couple of key themes to emerge this earnings season. One of the key themes will likely be trade war impacts. “We estimate -1.3% earnings growth assuming 25% tariffs on all US-China trade in further escalation,” Parker wrote in a note to clients.

Earnings calendar

Monday: Citigroup before market open

Tuesday: Delta Air Lines (DAL), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Wells Fargo (WFC) before market open; United Continental (UAL)

Wednesday: Bank of America (BAC), BlackRock (BLK), Goldman Sachs (GS), PNC Financial (PNC), U.S. Bancorp (USB) before market open; Alcoa (AA), CSX (CSX) after market close

Thursday: Morgan Stanley (MS) before market open; American Express (AXP), Netflix after market close

Friday: Kansas City Southern (KSU), Schlumberger (SLB), State Street (STT) before market open

Though retail sales data is still scheduled to be released on Wednesday, it is expected that the release will be postponed due to the partial government shutdown. Market watchers can expect the Producer Price Index (PPI) data on Tuesday. “Plunging energy prices are likely to have dragged headline PPI inflation lower in December, while we also expect further evidence that underlying price pressures are easing,” Capital Economics predicted in a note.

Economic calendar

Monday: N/A

Tuesday: Empire Manufacturing, January (11.8, 10.9 prior); PPI Final Demand month-on-month, December (-0.1% expected, +0.1% prior); PPI excluding Food & Energy month-on-month, December (+0.2% expected, +0.3% prior); PPI Final Demand year-on-year, December (+2.5% expected, +2.5% prior); PPI excluding Food & Energy year-on-year, December (+3.0% expected, +2.7% prior)

Wednesday: MBA Mortgage Applications, week of January 11 (23.5% prior); Retails Sales Advance month-on-month, December (+0.1% expected, +0.2% prior); Retail Sales excluding Auto month-on-month, December (+0.0% expected, +0.2% prior); Retail Sales excluding Auto & Gas, December (+0.4% expected, +0.5% prior); Import Price Index month-on-month, December (-1.3% expected, -1.6% prior); NAHB Housing Market Index, January (56 expected, 56 prior); Total Net TIC Flows, November ($42 billion prior); Net Long-term TIC Flows, November ($31.3 billion prior)

Thursday: Housing Starts month-on-month, December (+0.2% expected, +3.2% prior); Building Permits, December (1.288 million expected, 1.328 million prior); Housing Starts, December (1.258 million expected, 1.256 million prior); Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook, January (10.0 expected, 9.1 prior revised); Initial Jobless Claims, week ending January 12 (220,000 expected, 216,000 prior); Continuing Claims, week ending January 5, (1.722 million prior);