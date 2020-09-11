Earnings Update: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Just Reported And Analysts Are Boosting Their Estimates

It's been a pretty great week for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shareholders, with its shares surging 15% to US$22.34 in the week since its latest full-year results. The results were positive, with revenue coming in at US$532m, beating analyst expectations by 4.3%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

View our latest analysis for SelectQuote

After the latest results, the six analysts covering SelectQuote are now predicting revenues of US$804.7m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 51% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decrease 9.9% to US$0.75 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$756.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.67 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about SelectQuote's future following the latest results, with a solid gain to the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$31.10, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on SelectQuote, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$35.00 and the most bearish at US$25.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of SelectQuote'shistorical trends, as next year's 51% revenue growth is roughly in line with 57% annual revenue growth over the past year. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 4.9% next year. So although SelectQuote is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around SelectQuote's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$31.10, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on SelectQuote. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for SelectQuote going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for SelectQuote (2 can't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.