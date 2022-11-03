Earnings Tell The Story For Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 64.4x Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United Kingdom have P/E ratios under 12x and even P/E's lower than 6x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Blancco Technology Group certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Blancco Technology Group would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 47% gain to the company's bottom line. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 19% per annum over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 8.7% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Blancco Technology Group's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Blancco Technology Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Blancco Technology Group you should be aware of.

