Earnings Tell The Story For Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 44.2x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Booking Holdings certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Booking Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 274% last year. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 58% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 60% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 9.6% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Booking Holdings is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Booking Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

