Earnings Tell The Story For The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 21.1x The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 14x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Charles Schwab has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Charles Schwab?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Charles Schwab's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 25%. The latest three year period has also seen a 22% overall rise in EPS, aided extensively by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 18% per annum during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.3% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Charles Schwab is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Charles Schwab maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

