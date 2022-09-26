Earnings Tell The Story For Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 47.4x Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Intuitive Surgical's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Intuitive Surgical's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 13%. Regardless, EPS has managed to lift by a handy 14% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 18% each year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.6% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Intuitive Surgical's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Intuitive Surgical's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Intuitive Surgical's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

The company's balance sheet is another key area for risk analysis. Our free balance sheet analysis for Intuitive Surgical with six simple checks will allow you to discover any risks that could be an issue.

