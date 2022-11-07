Earnings Tell The Story For Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad (KLSE:MPI)

It's not a stretch to say that Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's (KLSE:MPI) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.7x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in Malaysia, where the median P/E ratio is around 13x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Recent times have been advantageous for Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

View our latest analysis for Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad

pe

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Some Growth For Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 21% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 145% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 8.1% each year during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 8.9% growth each year, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see average future growth and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook is contributing to its current P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings won't throw up any surprises. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to support the share price at these levels.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here