Earnings Tell The Story For Sim Leisure Group Ltd. (Catalist:URR) As Its Stock Soars 41%

Sim Leisure Group Ltd. (Catalist:URR) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 41% gain in the last month alone. Taking a wider view, although not as strong as the last month, the full year gain of 20% is also fairly reasonable.

Following the firm bounce in price, Sim Leisure Group may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 37.6x, since almost half of all companies in Singapore have P/E ratios under 10x and even P/E's lower than 5x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For instance, Sim Leisure Group's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Sim Leisure Group's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Sim Leisure Group's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 23%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 133% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 3.4% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we can see why Sim Leisure Group is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong growth to continue and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Sim Leisure Group's P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Sim Leisure Group revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its high P/E, given they look better than current market expectations. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Sim Leisure Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Sim Leisure Group, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

