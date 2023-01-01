Earnings Tell The Story For Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 34.7x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Starbucks hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Starbucks' Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Starbucks' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 20%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 3.0% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 19% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 9.2% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Starbucks is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Starbucks' P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Starbucks maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

