Earnings to Watch Next Week: AutoZone, Nvidia, Medtronic and Costco Wholesale in Focus

Monday (May 24)

Tuesday (May 25)

Wednesday (May 26)

Thursday (May 27)

Friday (May 28)

Earnings Calendar For The Week Of May 24

Monday (May 24)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast NDSN Nordson $1.64

Tuesday (May 25)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: AUTOZONE

The Memphis, Tennessee-based auto parts retailer is expected to report its fiscal third-quarter earnings of $20.02 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of about 39% from $14.39 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The United States’ leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories would post revenue growth of 17% to $3.26 billion. In the last four quarters, on average, the company has beaten earnings estimates over 12%.

“AutoZone (AZO) could comp ~30% in F’Q3 with a boost from the stimulus, and a flat comp is possible in F’Q4 on a tougher compare. However, these beats may not fully flow through to F’22. Risk/reward looks positive but less favorable after the stock’s recent run. Stay ‘Overweight’ with a $1,640 price target,” noted Simeon Gutman, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“AZO is our top pick in DIY Auto. We see it as a high-quality retailer with the ability to compound earnings/FCF growth over time. While not immune to a tougher macro backdrop (fewer miles driven), we believe AZO is best positioned through any recession given its leading exposure to the more defensive DIY segment (~80% of sales). In addition, its DIFM growth was accelerating pre-COVID and we think it can gain more share in that segment going forward. In our view, ongoing share gains coupled with solid expense management should allow AZO to overcome headwinds from less driving in the near- to medium-term.”

TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE MAY 25

Ticker Company EPS Forecast SHB Shaftesbury £0.64 VSAT Viasat $0.22 CBRL Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $0.27 AZO AutoZone $20.02 HTHT Huazhu Group Limited -$1.61 DY Dycom Industries $0.06 URBN Urban Outfitters $0.17 HEI Heico $0.48 TOL Toll Brothers $0.79 A Agilent $0.83 INTU Intuit $6.52 JWN Nordstrom -$0.58 VNET 21Vianet -$0.43 BYG Big Yellow £22.76

Wednesday (May 26)

Story continues

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: NVIDIA

The Santa Clara, California- based multinational technology company is expected to report its first-quarter earnings of $3.28 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 80% from $1.80 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

In the last four consecutive quarters, on average, the company has delivered an earnings surprise of over 10%. The company, which designs graphics processing units for the gaming and professional markets, as well as system on a chip unit for the mobile computing and automotive market would post year-over-year revenue growth of over 70% to $5.4 billion.

“For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, NVIDIA anticipates revenues of $5.3 billion (+/-2%). Non-GAAP gross margin is projected at 66% (+/-50 bps). Non-GAAP operating expenses are estimated to be $1.20 billion. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $300-$325 million,” noted equity analysts at ZACKS Research.

TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE MAY 26

Ticker Company EPS Forecast VAR Varian Medical Systems $1.10 NVDA Nvidia $3.28 BMO Bank Of Montreal USA $2.17 CPRI Capri Holdings Ltd $0.01 ANF Abercrombie & Fitch -$0.41 DKS Dick’s Sporting Goods $1.16 UHAL Amerco $5.07 WDAY Workday $0.73 SNOW Intrawest Resorts -$0.16 AEO American Eagle Outfitters $0.47 DXC DXC Technology Co $0.70 LI Li Auto -$0.14 WSM Williams Sonoma $1.72

Thursday (May 27)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: MEDTRONIC, COSTCO WHOLESALE

MEDTRONIC: An American Irish-domiciled medical device company is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.42 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 140% from $0.58 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

In the last four consecutive quarters, on average, the company has delivered an earnings surprise of over 44%. The Fridley, Minnesota-based medical company would post year-over-year revenue growth of over 35% to $8.14 billion.

“Peer results and commentary suggest ~33-34% organic growth (the upper end of mgmt guidance) is achievable, and we expect FY22 guidance in-line with Cns with room for raises. We continue to see valuation as attractive and Risk/Reward positive into FY22 recovery,” noted Cecilia Furlong, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“Medtronic is well aligned with our 2021 pro-recovery thesis, and we see sustainable 5%+ organic growth driven by the company’s ~5% WAMGR and supported by pipeline product launches & tuck-in M&A contributions. CEO Geoff Martha has committed to initiatives to smooth bulk purchasing and deliver more consistent results, and redeploy $450mn annual OpEx savings toward innovation & product reinvestment.”

COSTCO WHOLESALE: The world’s fifth-largest retailer is expected to report its fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.31 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 20% from $1.89 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The Fridley, Minnesota-based medical company would post revenue of $43.6 billion.

“COST’s results have consistently been among the best in Retail. Over the past decade, COST has delivered ~6% comps and ~10% EBIT growth on average. It is rare to find a business with COST’s solid comp/membership growth, while relative e-commerce insulation differentiates its value proposition from other retailers,” noted Simeon Gutman, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“We are Overweight even as the stock trades at an elevated valuation given COST’s scarcity value, safety, and scale. In the near-term, we expect incremental sales uplifts from COVID-19 disruption, and earnings power looks stronger despite COVID-19 expenses.”

TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE MAY 27

Ticker Company EPS Forecast EGFEY Eurobank Ergasias S.A. ADR $0.01 SAFM Sanderson Farms $2.44 DG Dollar General $2.13 ADSK Autodesk $0.94 CM Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce USA $2.49 DLTR Dollar Tree $1.39 TD Toronto-Dominion Bank $1.39 RY Royal Bank Of Canada $2.06 MDT Medtronic $1.42 BBY Best Buy $1.34 BURL Burlington Stores $0.80 ULTA Ulta Salon Cosmetics Fragrance $1.93 CRM Salesforce.com $0.88 VMW VMware $1.58 HPQ HP $0.88 BOX BOX $0.17 PLAN Progressive Planet -$0.09 VEEV Veeva Systems $0.78 GPS Gap -$0.06 COST Costco Wholesale $2.31 ASND Ascendant Resources -$1.83 YY YY -$0.06

Friday (May 28)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast BIG Big Lots $1.67

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: