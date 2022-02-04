Earnings whiplash points to more volatility for U.S. markets

FILE PHOTO: Raindrops hang on a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York
David Randall
·3 min read

By David Randall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Diverging earnings from megacap growth stocks are fueling wild swings in equities, opening the door for more volatility on the heels of last month’s sharp drop as investors grow more discerning in the names they pick.

Many market participants hoped that earnings from the big, tech-focused stocks that have led markets for years would lend equities a modicum of support after January’s sharp declines, which saw the Nasdaq Composite fall 9% and the S&P 500 give up 5.3% after a hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve.

But this week's earnings from megacap growth stock names has whiplashed investors.

"I'm concerned that if we continue to see major moves in widely owned stocks, investors will get turned off by markets," said Dennis Dick, a proprietary trader, and market structure consultant with Bright Trading LLC. “One thing is certain, volatility is here to stay.”

Wall Street's fear gauge, the Cboe Volatility Index, rose on Thursday to its highest level in a week as investors punished Facebook owner Meta Platforms for disappointing their expectations, with a 26.4% plunge in Meta’s shares lopping some $200 billion from its market value - the biggest ever one-day slide in market value for a U.S. public company. [L4N2UE1L9]

After the bell, sentiment seemed to take an about-face when Amazon.com Inc delighted investors by hiking its Prime subscription rate and soared in after-hours trading on Thursday, lifting futures with it. Earlier in the week, Google parent Alphabet Inc's shares surged after it reported record revenue. [L4N2UE30Z]

The wild moves may offer a preview of what is in store for markets in coming months, as looming interest rate hikes make investors less forgiving of bad news and dim the allure of the richly valued companies whose shares thrived over the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The market is highly volatile and very choppy and if you are going to report bad earnings you need to expect that you will get taken out behind the woodshed,” said Phil Orlando, a portfolio manager at Federated Hermes. “Companies that are going to buck that trend are companies that are able to produce better numbers and more upbeat guidance."

Overall, the surprise factor - which shows the rate by which companies significantly exceeded analyst estimates - dropped to 8.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 16% a year ago. In the communications services sector, where Meta is represented, the factor fell to 6.1% from 24.3%, according to Refinitiv data.

PICK AND CHOOSE

The divergence in fortunes is causing investors to choose carefully.

Josh Wein, a portfolio manager for the Hennessy Technology Fund, is focusing on companies that can demonstrate pricing power – or the ability to maintain or increase margins despite rising commodity and wage costs by raising prices – in the face of rising inflation.

Wein, who does not have a position in Meta, expects to see a widening gap in performance this year between companies such as Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp that primarily focus on business customers, and those like Netflix Inc and Meta that rely more on consumer preferences in an increasingly competitive landscape.

"This is a time when companies with wider moats around their businesses are going to outperform," he said, citing his bullishness on companies such as Nvidia Corp and Alphabet.

Julie Biel, a portfolio manager at Kayne Anderson Rudnick, which owns shares of Meta Platforms, is focusing on software companies that sold off during the widespread declines the Nasdaq index experienced in December and January, yet are in niche business markets.

Among her holdings is Duck Creek Technologies Inc, which provides cloud software for property and casualty insurance companies. Shares of the company are down around 17% for the year to date.

"I really took it on the chin in January, and now I have the ability to add back into businesses that have strong pricing power," she said.

(Reporting by David Randall; Additional reporting by John McCrank; Writing by Ira Iosebashvili; Editing by Megan Davies and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Overnight Energy & Environment — Biden's Fed pick draws GOP heat on climate

    Welcome to Thursday's Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Today we're looking at climate issues from Federal Reserve nominee Sarah Bloom Raskin's confirmation hearing, an upcoming second-look a Senate panel will take at a Biden Interior nominee and the latest on the Oversight Committee's Big Oil hearings. For The Hill,...

  • Equilibrium/Sustainability — Beijing pollution halved since last Olympics

    Today is Thursday. Welcome to Equilibrium, a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. The 2022 Winter Olympics begin Friday, but athletes can expect far more breathable conditions than they experienced during Beijing's last turn as host city in 2008. Pollution across China has plummeted by about 40 percent, and by about 50 percent in Beijing specifically...

  • Exclusive-In heated meeting, India seeks tougher action from U.S. tech giants on fake news

    Indian officials have held heated discussions with Google, Twitter and Facebook for not proactively removing what they described as fake news on their platforms, sources told Reuters, the government's latest altercation with Big Tech. The officials, from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), strongly criticised the companies and said their inaction on fake news was forcing the Indian government to order content takedowns, which in turn drew international criticism that authorities were suppressing free expression, two sources said. The sources, who were familiar with the proceedings at the virtual meeting on Monday, described the conversation as tense and heated, signalling a new low in ties between American tech giants and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

  • Putin in Beijing for Games, Xi talks amid Ukraine tensions

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday arrived in Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games and talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, as the two leaders look to project themselves as a counterweight to the U.S. and its allies. The Russian leader's visit comes amid growing Chinese support for Moscow in its dispute with Ukraine that threatens to break out into armed conflict. Putin’s presence makes him the highest-profile guest at the event following the decision by the U.S., Britain and others not to send officials in protest over China’s human rights abuses and its treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

  • Why Taiwan's athletes will compete as 'Chinese Taipei' at the Beijing Winter Olympics

    Four athletes from Taiwan will compete as “Chinese Taipei” in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, following a complicated historical precedent. They will compete under the label with a distinctive flag bearing the symbol of the five Olympic rings. The name “Chinese Taipei” has been used by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 1981, when Taiwan agreed to an IOC proposal creating a separate name.

  • Civilians reported dead after U.S. forces launch raid in Syria

    Despite reports that 13 people were killed, including six children and four women, the Pentagon said it was a successful, large-scale counterterrorism raid.

  • Pakistan pacer Hasnain suspended for illegal bowling action

    Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been suspended from bowling in international cricket for illegal bowling action, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Friday. Umpires in Australia first reported Hasnain last month when he represented Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, but his bowling action was tested in Lahore as the fast bowler was due to fly back home in time to compete in the Pakistan Super League.

  • ‘I had my life back’: North Hampton doctor offers hope to COVID long-haulers

    “I went from having shortness of breath just going up our stairs at home to climbing mountains again," Barnes said. "I had my life back."

  • 3 big issues could delay your tax refund in 2022: What to know

    Many people plan to cover bills -- or buy items now -- because they expect a big tax refund soon. Here's why some refunds will face delays in 2022.

  • Alaska Airlines Is Having a Massive Flash Sale With Flights As Low As $29

    The sale ends tonight.

  • Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Nominations: The Snubs, Surprises and Long Shots

    This morning, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced 17 nominees for this year’s inductions. In May, the Hall’s voting body will narrow that number down to the five to seven artists in the Class of 2022: A Tribe Called Quest Beck Pat Benatar Kate Bush Devo Duran Duran Eminem Eurythmics Judas Priest Fela … Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Nominations: The Snubs, Surprises and Long Shots Read More » The post Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Nominations: The Snubs, Surprises and Long Shots appeared

  • 'Successful' U.S. counterterrorism raid in Syria reportedly left civilians dead, too

    'Successful' U.S. counterterrorism raid in Syria reportedly left civilians dead, too

  • As economy collapses, some young Lebanese turn to militancy

    Two weeks before he was supposed to get married, Bakr Seif told his mother he was going out to see his fiancee and would be back for lunch. Last week, he was among nine people killed in an Iraqi army airstrike targeting suspected militants in eastern Iraq. As Lebanon slid deeper into economic misery over recent months, dozens of young men have disappeared from the country’s marginalized north and later surfaced in Iraq, where they are believed to have joined the Islamic State group.

  • Facebook owner Meta sees biggest ever stock market loss

    The company's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg saw his personal fortune fall by $31bn.

  • Meta stock downgraded by 4 analysts as shares tank after earnings

    Facebook parent company Meta Platform's (FB) Q4 earnings report was so disappointing that several Wall Street analysts made the rare move to downgrade the stock.

  • At RNC gathering, rift emerges between Trump’s interests and the GOP’s

    None of the officials assembled here for the Republican National Committee’s winter meetings are writing off former President Donald Trump.

  • Surreal photos and videos show hotel bartenders and waiters in full PPE in China's draconian Olympic bubble

    China created a "closed-looped" cocoon for its Beijing Winter Olympics villages to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

  • 76ers coach Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons: ‘I want him to do well. It’s just the excuses and all that stuff’

    Doc Rivers so frequently and emphatically praised Ben Simmons last season, it seemed the 76ers coach was running a deliberate campaign to boost Simmons’ confidence. If so, it didn’t work. Simmons crumbled in Philadelphia’s playoff loss to the Hawks. Asked afterward whether Simmons could be the point guard on a championship team, a frustrated Rivers

  • California's first surgeon general, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, resigns

    Being the first California surgeon general during the 'greatest public crisis in a century has been the experience of a lifetime,' Burke Harris said Wednesday.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”