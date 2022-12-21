Earnings Working Against FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FM) Share Price

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FM) as a highly attractive investment with its 6.4x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 50% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 275% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the dual analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 1.0% each year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 12% growth per year, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Bottom Line On FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 2 warning signs for FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of.

