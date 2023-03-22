Earnings Working Against RWE Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:RWE) Share Price

When close to half the companies in Germany have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 17x, you may consider RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) as an attractive investment with its 10.7x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

RWE certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is RWE's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like RWE's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 269% last year. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the twelve analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 15% per annum over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 13% growth per year, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that RWE is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Bottom Line On RWE's P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of RWE's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

