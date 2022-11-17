Earnings Working Against Sarawak Plantation Berhad's (KLSE:SWKPLNT) Share Price

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT) as a highly attractive investment with its 4.3x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Sarawak Plantation Berhad as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Sarawak Plantation Berhad would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 66% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 742% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 14% per annum over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 8.9% growth per annum, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that Sarawak Plantation Berhad's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Bottom Line On Sarawak Plantation Berhad's P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Sarawak Plantation Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

