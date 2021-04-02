Earth contains buried chunks of an alien world that are 'millions of times larger than Mount Everest,' research suggests

Aylin Woodward
·4 min read
theia
An artist's depiction of a possible impact of a proto-planet like Theia and the Earth. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Wikimedia Commons

  • Two gigantic blobs of dense rock hundreds of miles tall sit deep inside the Earth.

  • New research suggests these blobs are remnants of a planet that hit Earth 4.5 billion years ago.

  • The collision of Earth and this ancient planet, called Theia, may have helped create the moon.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

If you were to peer deep under Earth's crust, you'd spot two giant blobs of rock cupping the planet's core like a pair of hands.

The source of these mysterious, continent-sized formations - one under the Pacific Ocean, the other under Africa -has baffled geologists for four decades. Some experts have suggested that the massive rocks are fragments of tectonic plates that got trapped under their counterparts.

But according to new research, their origin may be otherworldly.

A group of scientists from Arizona State University suggests the blobs are remnants of a "Mars-sized planetary embryo" named Theia, which struck the Earth in its infancy 4.5 billion years ago. The impact is thought to have turned Earth's surface into a sea of fiery magma and caused it to shoot out enough planetary debris to create the moon.

Qian Yuan, the lead researcher behind the findings, studies geodynamics at ASU. He thinks that following the ancient collision, parts of Theia may have sunk down and gotten preserved deep in our planet's mantle - the semi-solid layer between Earth's crust and core.

Those pieces are "millions of times larger than Mount Everest in terms of volume," Yuan told Insider.

Dense areas up to 621 miles in height

Geologists discovered these chunks - their technical name is large low-shear-velocity provinces - by sending seismic waves down into the Earth. Under both Africa and the Pacific, the speed of these seismic waves slowed to a crawl, suggesting an area of rock denser than its surroundings. The animation below, based on a 2016 analysis, shows the size of these areas.

LLSVP
LLSVP

According to Yuan, these blobs are between 1.5% and 3.5% more dense than the rest of Earth's mantle, and also hotter.

If the planet Theia was rich in iron and highly dense, Yuan's models show, any pieces of it that broke off when it hit Earth would have sunk deep into our planet's mantle. There, they could have accumulated undisturbed, rather than getting mixed into the rest of the mantle.

It's also possible denser chunks of Earth's crust sank down into the mantle and joined them, contributing to the blobs' growth over time, Yuan said.

earth core crust mantle layers shutterstock
An illustration of Earth's layers. The mantle is in bright red. Shutterstock

Figuring out what these slabs are made of is challenging. Their deepest parts are 1,800 miles under our feet, in the part of the mantle closest to Earth's outer core. They're 621 miles (1,000 kilometers) high, and two to three times wider than they are tall.

But scientists have figured out that plumes of hot rock and magma from some Icelandic and Samoan volcanoes came from these blobs. By analyzing this magma's make-up, researchers can glean insight into composition of these mysterious buried chunks. According to a 2019 study, some elements in the volcanic plumes date back to about 4.5 billion years ago - when Theia supposedly hit Earth.

When planets collide

the moon surface
The moon as viewed by NASA's Mariner 10 in 1973. NASA/JPL/Northwestern University

The idea that the impact between a tiny planet and Earth helped to form the moon has been around for more than 45 years. But a problem with that hypothesis is that scientists haven't found any evidence of Theia's existence.

A 2016 study suggested that's because Earth's and Theia's cores fused together. Another idea, put forward in 2018, posits that when the planets collided, both were "almost completely vaporized," Yuan said. According to that thinking, Earth became a rapidly spinning mass of molten and vaporized rock called a synestia, then collapsed back into a molten planet. Part of that spinning mass became the moon, and Theia was no more.

A third theory - called the "hit-and-run," according to Yuan - is that Theia just glanced off of Earth, and chunks of one planet, or pieces from both, combined to form the moon. But the moon's composition matches Earth's almost exactly, which suggests it contains very little of Theia.

Yuan's new findings, which will soon be published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, may finally offer proof that Theia was in our solar system billions of years ago.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Many still hesitate to get vaccine, but reluctance is easing

    Get a shot, get a free doughnut, the governor said. Alabama, with the country's lowest vaccination rate, launched a campaign to convince people the shots are safe. Twenty-five percent of Americans say they probably or definitely will not get vaccinated, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

  • Fox News is silent on bombshell reports of Matt Gaetz's alleged sexual misconduct and possible sex trafficking of a minor

    Since Wednesday evening, media watchdogs report, the network hasn't mentioned Gaetz's name a single time.

  • A health expert says you can fly after the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine, but you should still avoid crowded airports and destinations

    It's fairly safe for partially vaccinated people to fly on a plane, but they should still take precautions like social distancing and wearing masks.

  • 13-Year-Old Boy Who ‘Wanted to Become a Cop’ Is Killed by Chicago Police

    GoFundMeThe death of a 13-year-old boy, who dreamed of joining the police but was gunned down by a cop in an “armed confrontation” this week, has horrified the crime-weary city of Chicago, prompting demands for answers from the mayor down.The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed to The Daily Beast that Adam Toledo died of a gunshot wound to the chest on Monday. His death, which occurred after a confrontation with Chicago police in Little Village, has been classified as a homicide.The boy’s family, community leaders, and even Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are demanding police release the body-camera videos of the incident. The officer involved in the shooting has been put on desk duty for at least 30 days pending an investigation.“Adam was a seventh-grade student at [Gary Elementary] School, enjoyed sports, and was a good kid. He did not deserve to die the way he did,” the Toledo family said in a Friday statement.Cops Now Say UVA Grad Slain by Police Was ‘Brandishing a Handgun’The family said Adam was killed “due to the unreasonable conduct of a Chicago Police Officer” and they would “seek justice for this reprehensible crime.” The added that they were only notified of Adam’s death two days after he was killed.“We are confident that the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability will conduct a thorough investigation, that there will be transparency, and that Toledo Family will find out the truth of what happened to Adam.”Police said the incident began at around 2:35 a.m. on Monday when officers responded to a call of “multiple shots fired in the 200 block of S. Sawyer.” When they arrived, they found two males—later identified as Toledo and 21-year-old Ruben Roman Jr. —“in a nearby alley” and at least one was armed. Police said the armed person ran from the scene, prompting officers to start a foot pursuit that ended in an “armed confrontation.”“The officer fired his weapon striking the offender in the chest,” a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said in a statement. “A weapon was recovered and the offender was pronounced deceased on scene.”Officers observed two subjects in a nearby alley, one subject fled on foot which resulted in an armed confrontation. One subject shot and killed. 2nd subject in custody. Gun recovered on scene. COPA investigating. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/bn7o2deAGS— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 29, 2021 Police said Roman was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a peace officer. According to court records, Roman pleaded guilty in 2019 to possessing an illegal gun and was sentenced to probation.In a Thursday interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, the teenager’s mother, Elizabeth Toledo, said she last saw her son the day before the shooting when they attended a memorial service for a relative. She said she didn’t know what prompted the incident and she “just wants answers about what really happened.”“I haven’t heard from cops since yesterday when they knocked on my door,” she said on Thursday.The mother-of-four said her son was “always happy,” loved animals, and had a dream of joining the police.“He wanted to be a cop when he grew up,” Toledo said. “And next thing you know, a cop took his life.”Monday’s tragic shooting comes as Chicago battles a siege of homicides and shootings. According to the Chicago Tribune, 134 people have been killed this year alone, which is higher than the same period in 2020. Last year had already been the worst year for gun-related homicides on record, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.Amid outrage of Toledo’s death, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown released a statement on Thursday, calling it a “tragedy” and insisting he adamantly wanted to release body-cam footage.“My greatest fear as the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department has been a deadly encounter between one of our own and a juvenile especially given the recent rise in violent crimes involving juveniles throughout our city,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, this fear became a reality earlier this week. Any loss of life is tragic, especially when it involves youth. On behalf of the entire Chicago Police Department, I extend my condolences to the family of the juvenile.”The shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. On Thursday, however, COPA released a statement saying the bodycam footage can’t be released without a court order because of the Juvenile Court Act, which prohibits them sharing videos of minor victims.They said they’re “making every effort and researching all legal avenues that will allow for the public release of all video materials,” noting they are in contact with the Toledo family and will allow them to review all the footage.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to Twitter on Thursday to urge for the release of the footage, adding that she “can only imagine the incredible pain this boy’s parents are experiencing at this moment.”“Because his family and the public will undoubtedly have many questions, we must release any relevant videos as soon as possible,” Lightfoot said, noting that it is among “the most complex cases that COPA investigates” and “transparency and speed are crucial.”“We must ask ourselves how our social safety net failed this boy leading to the tragic events in the early hours of Monday morning,” she said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow's skincare routine could speed up aging and damage your skin, experts say

    A dermatologist and cosmetic chemist told Insider the Goop founder picked great products. Her execution, however, left her skin vulnerable to damage.

  • Chauvin trial: Minneapolis police lieutenant calls restraint on Floyd 'totally unnecessary'

    A high-ranking official in the Minneapolis Police Department called Derek Chauvin and his fellow officers’ use of force on George Floyd “totally unnecessary” and said it should have stopped when Floyd was pinned to the ground, according to his testimony Friday at Chauvin’s murder trial.

  • Chicago police officer placed on administrative duty after fatal 'armed confrontation' with 13-year-old boy

    The boy, Adam Toledo, died by homicide from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

  • Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShip III Is the Stunning Future of Space Travel

    Blending the aesthetics of airplanes and sci-fi fantasies, the VSS Imagine is the next step in Virgin Galactic’s plan to make commercial space travel a reality

  • Flat Earther Busted in Freemason Arson Spree

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/ShutterstockLess than an hour after three Masonic lodges burned in Vancouver, Canada, a suspect appeared to take credit for the blazes.“I just cleaned 3 satanic club houses and nobody could do anything,” Ben Kohlman posted on Facebook on Tuesday morning.Kohlman, 42, has been charged with arson in one of the three blazes, and is expected to face similar charges in the attacks on the other two buildings, the Vancouver Sun reported. And although police have not announced a motive in the arsons, Kohlman’s Facebook page contains anti-Freemason attacks that he shared from conspiracy pages, particularly pages about flat earth theory.The incident wouldn’t even be the first time in recent years that a flat earther attempted to burn down a Masonic lodge. An Australian flat earth convention went off the rails in 2018 when an organizer was accused of the same crime.When a Flat Earther Refused to Concede and All Hell Broke LooseFlat earthers believe—wrongly—that the planet is shaped like a disk and that malevolent figures are trying to trick people into believing they live on a globe. But the conspiracy movement has not reached a consensus about who, exactly, is behind the nefarious plot. While some flat earthers blame the government or invoke anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, others falsely accuse the Freemasons (a fraternal society) of concealing the earth’s true shape.Conspiracy theories about groups like Freemasons are not without consequence. The group has been falsely accused of secretive schemes, leading to Freemasons’ persecution by the Nazi regime, during which fascists linked the fraternity to Judaism in order to allege a “Jewish-Masonic” plot.Mark Sargent, a prominent flat earther who does not advocate arson, told The Daily Beast that Freemasons had attracted some flat earthers’ attention because the group had the reputation of being a secret society, while still maintaining a public presence.“A large section of Flat Earth members are grounded in the general conspiracy world, which means they are always aware of different societies that have been accused of keeping world secrets,” Sargent told The Daily Beast via email. “I feel bad for the Masons because they are by far the most public of the secret societies. The lodges in the U.S., for example are usually large, stone, easy to spot buildings, and are in just about every town you can think of.”Also easy to spot were the three buildings around Vancouver, all of which burned in the early hours of March 30. Although no one was injured, one building was completely destroyed. Approximately 40 minutes after the last fire, Kohlman wrote his Facebook post bragging about “cleaning satanic club houses,” CTV News first reported.It was unclear on Thursday whether Kohlman, who was arrested in Burnaby, has a lawyer.Kohlman’s Facebook contained multiple recent attacks on Freemasons, including a post from a flat earth meme page that falsely implied the small fraternal organization actually controlled the world’s large tech companies, or that they were involved in plots to harm people with vaccinations. He also repeatedly promoted a large flat earth Facebook group and is Facebook friends with Mak Parhar, a prominent Canadian flat earther.Parhar, who did not return a request for comment, made headlines in 2020, first when his yoga studio was shut down after he falsely claimed that yoga could cure COVID-19. Soon thereafter, he became the subject of a criminal investigation after he filmed himself entering a hospital’s COVID-19 area without authorization. Parhar was eventually arrested in November after he allegedly traveled to the U.S. for a flat earth conference and failed to quarantine after his return to Canada. (He is currently fighting the case using a bogus legal theory that claims he doesn’t have to follow certain laws or pay taxes.)Incredibly, the Tuesday arsons were not the first time a flat earther was accused of burning a Masonic lodge. In 2018, as CNET reported at the time, a lodge fire upended Australia’s first attempted flat earth conference.While the conference was still in its planning stages, its two organizers reportedly got in an argument, prompting one (nicknamed “Tigger”) to get drunk and set fire to a Masonic lodge.“Tigger just lost the plot,” his co-organizer told CNET that year. “He tried to burn down a Masonic lodge and got arrested.”In actuality, the incident could have been worse. Tigger allegedly doused the door with a quick-burning fuel that burned out before it could spread to the rest of the building, his associate said. (Tigger confirmed the broad strokes of the incident to CNET, blaming drunkenness for the arson.)The Masonic lodge in question posted on Facebook that they’d experienced an attack, but that members didn’t know whether the arsonist was angry at their specific building, or Freemasons in general.“We don't have any idea why he carried out this act,” the lodge told CNET. “It would be nice to know why.”In Canada, a Freemason organization condemned the fires. Dave Goddard, spokesperson for the region’s Grand Lodge of B.C. and Yukon, told CTV News that Freemasons were not what Kohlman seemed to believe they were.“We as Freemasons don’t outwardly express hate toward anybody,” Goddard said. “This individual obviously has issues he needs to deal with.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • How to use apple cider vinegar to help you lose weight, according to dietitians

    While apple cider vinegar won't help you shed substantial pounds, it could assist with weight loss coupled with a healthy diet and exercise program.

  • Sacramento parents fed up after teacher claims 'white supremacy' behind school reopening push

    Parents react to a teacher blaming the push to reopen schools on white supremacy.

  • South Carolina man swindled $450,000 from Lowe’s buying pricey lawn mowers, feds say

    The 58-year-old is accused of using fake landscaping and home improvement companies to orchestrate the fraud.

  • Georgia’s racist voting law, not Coke or Delta, is the problem, Sen. Rubio — so are you | Editorial

    Florida Sen. Marco Rubio lashed out Thursday at Delta and Coca-Cola for daring — finally — to speak out against the restrictive Georgia law that makes it harder for people to vote. In a Twitter video, he criticized the two high-profile Georgia companies for ties to China and tried to get a “woke corporate hypocrites” hashtag trending.

  • Should We Keep Wearing Masks Even After the Pandemic Ends?

    Face masks have helped curtail the spread of COVID-19, and perhaps the flu and common colds. Should we wear masks after the pandemic ends?

  • Man charged with hate crime in brutal attack on 65-year-old Asian woman is being held without bail

    Brandon Elliot was out on parole for killing his mother when he was 19 years old after stabbing her repeatedly with a knife.

  • Taiwan train derails killing dozens

    A train in Taiwan has derailed inside a tunnel killing dozens of people.Around 70 passengers are still trapped and 40 others have been taken to hospital, in what is Taiwan's worst rail disaster in at least four decades.The train had been travelling from Taipei to Taitung when it apparently hit a truck and came off the rails north of Hualien.Images of the crash scene show carriages inside the tunnel ripped apart from the impact.Taiwan's fire department said there had been some 350 people on board the train.Many of them were reported to have been standing because it was so full.More than 80 people have been evacuated from the first four carriages, but the others are harder to reach.The accident happened at the start of the long weekend for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day.The last major train derailment in Taiwan was in 2018, which left 18 people dead.

  • Jill Biden dons wig and air hostess costume to give passengers April Fools' Day surprise

    Jill Biden, who is known for her love of practical jokes, gave journalists an April Fools' Day Surprise to remember on a flight back to the White House from California. During meal service on Thursday, a flight attendant wearing a airline costume an a dark wig with a “Jasmine” name tag passed out ice cream bars. The First Lady later returned, whipped off the wig and shouted “April Fools'” as she revealed her identity, according to a report from reporters onboard Executive One Foxtrot. Members of the media were fooled - but so were members of the former school teacher’s staff.

  • Former GOP House Speaker John Boehner in new book excerpt calls Ted Cruz a 'reckless a--hole who thinks he is smarter than everyone else'

    Boehner had comparatively nicer things to say about former President Barack Obama, whom he said was targeted by GOP "kooks" and conspiracy theorists.

  • Coronavirus update: India is facing a 'severe, intensive' second wave

    Experts believe India is facing the threat of a devastating and deadlier second wave of coronavirus.

  • Tesla may be losing its electric-vehicle crown as Ford's Mustang Mach-E sales heat up

    Ford's new Mustang Mach-E accounted for nearly all of Tesla's market-share losses in February, and on Thursday Ford released new sales figures.