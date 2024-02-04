As Earth Day approaches, support the groups protecting soil, waterways in the Ozarks

Recently I read an Associated Press story in this paper titled “Nitrogen Pollutes U.S. Rivers and Steams.” It states that the “nations rivers and streams remain stubbornly polluted with nutrients that contaminate drinking water and fuel a gigantic dead zone for aquatic life in the Gulf of Mexico.”

The focus of the article is the Mississippi River basin, however if you look closer at conditions of all of our nations waters, excess nutrients, in the form of nitrogen and phosphorus, is the No. 1 pollution problem. Both of these chemicals come predominately from runoff of agriculture lands. Runoff is simply rain that runs off the land into waterways.

So I’d like to tell you of two local upcoming events focused on this problem:

Feb. 19-20 the Schoolcraft Chapter of the Ozark Society (SCOS) is co-sponsoring and hosting a conference on regenerative agriculture, “Farming and Ranching for the Future,” put on by Soil Regen, agsoilregen.com. Regenerative agriculture is a proven method of reducing and possibly eliminating the use of synthetic fertilizers, the primary cause of the nutrient pollution in our nations rivers.

This proven practice supported by the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service, builds back soils naturally working with nature, in turn increasing production and profit for farmers. It’s estimated that without this change, our nations farmlands have less than 50 years of production left using current farming practices before the soil is depleted.

As one of the promoters of the Earth Day Music Festival and board member of the 501(c)(3) non profit behind it, Earth Day Springfield Festival, I’m proud to say that funds generated during the 2023 festival and awarded to the SCOS are being used to support this event for the agriculture community of Missouri.

The other event is the 2024 Earth Day Music Festival, scheduled for April 27 at Jordan Valley Park. This year, two of our beneficiaries are focused directly on water pollution and land/soil restoration projects.

James River Basin Partnership (JRBP) and the Greater Ozarks Audubon Society’s Green Leadership Academy for Diverse Ecosystems (GLADE) are both 501(c)(3) non-profits.

Since 1997 JRBP (jamesriverbasin.com) has been the guiding organization in helping to “improve and protect the water quality of the springs, streams, rivers, and lakes in the James River watershed.” Focusing on education, clean-ups, monitoring projects, conducting research, planning and reporting on the health of the river, they have enhanced the viability of the James River, once referred to as the Dirty ‘ol James.

GLADE (greaterozarksaudubon.org/glade) is “the flagship educational program developed in 2008 by Greater Ozarks Audubon Society and Missouri State University.” This week-long residential camp for 10th and 11th grade students from across rural Ozarks communities immerses them in learning and leadership development, working side-by-side with a wide range of environmental professionals, participating in collaborative and group problem-solving exercises, and hands-on habitat restoration.

Since 2020 the Earth Day Music Festival has used music as the medium to gather folks together for the purpose of raising awareness and funds to help our local and regional environmental groups do what they do best — protect and preserve our beautiful Ozark lands and waters.

If you would like to join us in benefiting our local environment, the Earth Day Music Festival invites you come out for a day-long music event featuring local, regional, and national performing acts, with local environmental supporting organizations and businesses, who will be on site and offering information and products. Tickets are available at: earthdayspringfieldmo.org. If you would like to help sponsor the event and the groups that will benefit from the Festival, attractive sponsorship packages are available.

Barry Rowell is a former Springfield fire chief.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Earth Day approaches. Support Ozarks groups protecting soil, water