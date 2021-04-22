Earth Day: Joe Biden pledges US will halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 during climate summit

Joe Biden delivers remarks - Doug Mills/Shutterstock&#xa0;
Joe Biden delivers remarks - Doug Mills/Shutterstock

President Joe Biden is expected to unveil the ambitious target of halving US coal and petroleum emissions by 2030 as he moves to cement the nation’s credibility in tackling climate change on Earth Day 2021.

The world's worst polluters will come together at the White House on Thursday in a virtual summit that marks a US return to the international climate sphere after a four-year hiatus under Donald Trump.

Among the 40 foreign counterparts invited by Mr Biden to attend is China's Xi Jinping, making the event their first meeting since the US president’s inauguration.

Tensions have soared between the US and China in recent months as they clash on issues from human rights to trade to defense - but any solution to cutting carbon emissions is reliant on their cooperation.

China is by far the largest carbon producer and, with the US, emits around half of the pollution responsible for climate change.

The two countries issued a joint statement last weekend, pledging to tackle climate change "with the seriousness and urgency it demands".

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Vice President Joe Biden - Carolyn Kaster /AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Vice President Joe Biden - Carolyn Kaster /AP

Thursday’s summit represents a major test for the Biden administration, for which tackling climate change has been a cornerstone policy. The president rejoined the Paris climate agreement on his first day in office after his predecessor, Donald Trump, pulled the US out of the accord.

Questions remain as to whether the new president can reverse four years of climate skepticism fuelled by Mr Trump, or convince world leaders of the US’ commitment.

Mr Trump pulled out of the Paris accord formally in 2020, calling it unfair to the world's largest economy, despite outcry from leaders who stressed the importance of global unity.

Mr Biden is relying on the summit and his promise to roughly double US targets for slashing emissions over the next decade to mark a turning point.

The US president also hopes to prompt other leaders "to make announcements to raise their ambition" during the summit as well, an administration official said.

Protesters gather outside the White House in Washington to protest President Donald Trump&#39;s decision to withdraw the Unites States from the Paris climate change accord - Susan Walsh&#xa0;/AP
Protesters gather outside the White House in Washington to protest President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the Unites States from the Paris climate change accord - Susan Walsh /AP

According to reports, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will pledge to reduce carbon emissions by 40-45 per cent by 2030 from 2005 levels, hastening the 30 per cent commitment under the Paris Agreement.

Yoshihide Suga, the Japanese prime minister, said Japan aims to cut emissions 46 percent by 2030, ahead of the summit.

"We aim to cut greenhouse gas (emissions) by 46 percent in fiscal 2030 from fiscal 2013," Mr Suga told a meeting hours before the discussions began.

Britain on Tuesday announced the most ambitious target of any major economy, saying it will slash emissions by 78 per cent by 2035 from 1990 levels.

Following the announcement by Britain, the European Union in marathon talks approved a law that confirms the 27-nation bloc's commitment to reduce carbon by at least 55 per cent by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.

Some European parliament members had pushed for greater ambition but European leaders, the historic champions of global climate efforts, hailed what they said was at last a legal framework to achieve targets.

"This climate deal is a game changer," the chair of the European Parliament's environmental commission, Pascal Canfin, told reporters.

