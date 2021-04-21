For Earth Day, let’s celebrate nature and remember how much we need to protect it

David Phemister
·3 min read

Earth Day comes to us at the perfect time of year. It is easy to appreciate nature when it is literally bursting open before our eyes. Wildflowers are blooming, birds are singing, and the warm weather and longer days make time outdoors a pleasure. Our natural world is beautiful at any time of year, but spring is a nature lover’s paradise.

Loving nature comes with a challenge, however. We have all heard the dire warnings about our changing climate, biodiversity loss, and the unprecedented pressures we are placing on the world around us. Earth Day has always been about recognizing the importance of our natural world and pushing society to do much more to protect it.

Earth Day also frequently raises the question of whether that path to sustainability lies primarily with individual choices or whether only more comprehensive governmental or societal-wide action can make a difference. I believe the answer is not “either/or” but “yes, and.”

Let’s start at the level of individual choice. Our individual choices as consumers, especially in a wealthy nation like the United States, make a huge difference in the health of our planet. Reduce, reuse, recycle is not just a catchy slogan but a simple guide to lightening our ecological footprint. Buying paper products with high post-consumer recycled content or from Forest Stewardship Council-managed forests (like The Nature Conservancy’s Cumberland Forest Project in southeastern Kentucky) help drive healthy markets for recycling and better forest management respectively. And with transportation now the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., driving less, carpooling more, walking or bicycling when possible, using public transportation, and choosing electric or more fuel-efficient vehicles all make a big difference. In short, our collective appetite for the planet’s resources is a product of billions of individual choices, and the only choices we can directly change are our own.

However, these individual actions are not sufficient. To tackle global environmental crises such as climate change, strong conservation and climate policies at the state, federal, and ultimately international level must supplement, incentivize, and leverage individual and market-led improvements. Just as successful companies respond to consumer preferences, our elected leaders will take action only when they hear from us on these issues. We must convince policymakers that taking action to protect the natural world is not only good policy but also good politics. As we say here at the Conservancy, we must speak up for nature. Our voices matter. The future of our planet is quite literally at stake. I urge everyone to go to nature.org/speakup to learn about the many options we have for making a real difference this Earth Day – and every day.

As I reflect on the beauty of nature this spring, I feel tremendous gratitude. After a long and hard pandemic year, spring once again brings optimism and hope. I also feel tremendous responsibility. We count on nature for so much. Can nature count on us?

David Phemister is the Kentucky State Director for The Nature Conservancy.

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. Hal Rogers of Kentucky fined for bypassing House security

    Rep. Hal Rogers faces a $5,000 fine for failing to submit to security screening before entering the U.S. House floor earlier this month.

  • Ted Nugent reacts after testing positive for COVID: ‘Never been so sick in my life’

    The singer in the past has said the coronavirus is “not a real pandemic,” calling it a “leftist scam to destroy” then-President Donald Trump.

  • Brazil warns Biden not to trust Bolsonaro as he demands cash in exchange for climate action

    ‘US should not strike an agreement with federal government because it won’t be fulfilled’ São Paulo governor says

  • Tesla: Elon Musk suggests Autopilot not to blame for fatal crash

    One victim was found in the front passenger seat and the other was in the back after the accident in Texas.

  • Ohio police tell bystanders ‘blue lives matter’ moments after girl shot dead as Chauvin verdict delivered

    Force releases body camera footage showing moment teenager was killed

  • Derek Chauvin defence team seeks mistrial over Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ comments — but judge rules it out

    If a mistrial is declared, a defendant is neither convicted nor acquitted

  • Unlock Michigan' co-chair on fight to repeal Gov. Whitmer's pandemic power

    Petition clears major hurdle, validating more than 460,000 signatures. 'Stand up Michigan' president Ron Armstrong weighs in.

  • Syria Chemical-Attack Deniers Admit Links to WikiLeaks and Russia

    Anas Alkharboutli/GettyA group of British academics was secretly in contact with Russian diplomats in four separate embassies as they worked to undermine evidence that Bashar al-Assad was using chemical weapons against his own people, according to emails seen by The Daily Beast.The documents were obtained as part of a sting operation on one member of the group that was disclosed last month by the BBC and The Times of London. Paul McKeigue, a Professor of Genetic Epidemiology and Statistical Genetics at the University of Edinburgh’s College of Medicine, was duped into sharing the inner workings of the so-called Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media by emails from someone calling himself “Ivan,” who implied he was a Russian intelligence officer.The Working Group consists of a handful of university professors (none with any expertise in Syria or the Middle East), who have spent years suggesting that the Assad regime has been framed for war crimes in an elaborate conspiracy consisting of Syrian rebels, White Helmet rescue workers, and the American and British intelligence services. Moreover, the Working Group alleges that conspiracy has been systematically laundered through journalists, academics and human rights workers who they believe to be CIA or MI6 agents.Some of these completely unproven theories have been taken up enthusiastically on social media and used to sow disinformation about Assad’s war crimes.In an apparent effort to further the conspiracy theories, McKeigue was all too happy to collude with someone he thought was one of Vladimir Putin’s spies.In the emails with “Ivan,” McKeigue boasted about his interactions with Russian officials, a journalist who worked for the Russian state media and WikiLeaks, which “very likely knew it was assisting a Russian intelligence influence effort” during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, according to a Senate Subcommittee on Intelligence report.McKeigue told “Ivan” in February that WikiLeaks had helped him secure free legal advice from one of Julian Assange’s personal lawyers, Melinda Taylor.The emails claim that Taylor had been communicating with the British epidemiologist since at least September 2019, when she sent him a lengthy “legal advice memorandum” detailing ways to make litigious claims against the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), an intergovernmental body that seeks to implement the worldwide ban on the stockpiling and use of chemical weapons such as sarin gas, which suffocates its drooling and vomiting victims to death.McKeigue refers to the memorandum as one way of conducting “lawfare” against the chemical watchdog—a term typically invoked to mean frivolous or harassing litigation. He said Taylor provided him with the memorandum, pro bono, to advance claims of impropriety among members of the OPCW.According to the emails, the advice memorandum also led to Taylor’s husband, Geoffrey Roberts, representing Brendan Whelan, a former OPCW employee who went rogue and criticized the group’s investigations, leaking material to WikiLeaks.McKeigue told “Ivan” that he could reach Whelan via Alexander Shulgin, Russia’s ambassador to the Netherlands and its permanent representative to the OPCW.“Brendan keeps in contact with your embassy in Den Haag,” McKeigue wrote. “So if you wanted someone to make an introduction (for one of your diplomats, not in a covert role) to Melinda [Taylor] and Geoff [Roberts], this would be a possible route. Brendan knows them better than I do.”McKeigue, Taylor and Roberts declined to comment to The Daily Beast.The emails also show that Taylor corresponded with McKeigue to discuss the secret location of the Commission for International Justice and Accountability (CIJA), an NGO that has compiled documentary evidence of war crimes in Syria carried out by the Assad regime and ISIS. Some of their evidence was used in the first successful Syrian war crimes prosecution in Germany.It was CIJA that orchestrated the sting on McKeigue when they grew frustrated by the Working Group’s fixation on undermining evidence against Assad. CIJA was running the “Ivan” account all along.In the correspondence collected by the NGO, McKeigue outlined to his presumed Russian intelligence contact “complicated lines of communication” between the Working Group and a network of Russian Foreign Ministry officials in four separate embassies around the world: The Hague, New York, London, and Geneva. Russian diplomats, he noted, had been corresponding with members of the Working Group for a presentation at a January 2020 Arria formula meeting of the UN Security Council, convened by Russia in order to sow skepticism about the OPCW’s still-pending investigation.McKeigue wrote that he worked personally with Stepan Ankeev, an official at the Russian embassy in London, to put the plan in motion, while his Working Group associates kept in touch with other Russian diplomats in other countries. “But in the end it all worked out okay,” McKeigue wrote. “The only other diplomatic communication we have had is with Sergey Krutskikh in Geneva, who is Vanessa’s contact but has occasionally passed information to the Working Group via Piers.”“Piers” refers to Piers Robinson, the founder of the Working Group and an outspoken commentator on Syria on Twitter. “Vanessa” is Vanessa Beeley, perhaps the most prominent and controversial member of the Working Group. A former waste management consultant turned blogger, Beeley became a fixture on RT, the Russian government’s English language propaganda network, for her willingness to add all manner of unsubstantiated and imaginative allegations about the Syria conflict.She has repeatedly accused the White Helmets, an internationally funded rescue organization, of staging chemical attacks in Syria otherwise attributed to the Assad regime.Beeley and Robinson’s purported contact in Switzerland, Sergey Krutskikh, is secretary to Russia’s mission at the UN. He is also the son of a better-known Russian diplomat, Andrey Krutskikh, who was appointed early last year as the first director of Russian Foreign Ministry’s newly minted Department of International Information Security, which coordinates with European countries on cybersecurity.McKeigue also boasted to his supposed Russian handler about his work with state media employees at Ruptly, a streaming video platform based in Germany, which is funded by the Kremlin.The British academic was given screen captures from a database of sensitive personal details on activists and war crimes witnesses collected through interviews conducted on the ground in Syria by Ruptly staff. McKeigue passed the details on to “Ivan,” despite the apparent threat to these people.After a while, McKeigue decided that his contact at Ruptly was insufficiently loyal to the cause and asked “Ivan” to investigate him.Nerma Jelacic, the CIJA’s director of external relations and a member of the sting op, told The Daily Beast that the disclosure that Russian diplomats and state-run media outlets were working with the Working Group helped to explain why this otherwise obscure collection of academics had managed to make headlines around the world. “These networks would have remained nothing more than a bunch of marginalized ideologues and conspiracists,” Jelacic said.She added, “Russia’s disinformation campaigns about Syria would be far less effective if they had to rely solely on statements from the Russian foreign and ministries rather than on what Westerner academics and self-described ‘whistleblowers’ have said.”McKeigue’s correspondence with “Ivan” has been passed to British authorities. The University of Edinburgh continues to insist his commentary on Syria has been undertaken as a private citizen and not on behalf of the institution; it affirms McKeigue’s right to free expression.Kristyan Benedict, Amnesty International U.K. Campaigns Manager, told The Daily Beast: “Syrian victims and their families who have endured many horrors [deserve justice]. These individuals, quite disgracefully, are trying to deny Syrians these rights. They won’t succeed.”This piece is part of a joint investigation between The Daily Beast and Newlines magazine who have a more detailed analysis here.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Basketball star Scottie Pippen pays emotional tribute after death of 33-year-old son

    ‘Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA’

  • Tucker Carlson calls support for George Floyd an ‘attack on civilisation’

    Fox News host uses show to question validity of Derek Chauvin verdict, asking: ‘Can we trust the way this decision was made?’

  • Stacey Abrams condemns ‘racial animus’ in GOP-backed bills to restrict ballot access

    ‘If the effect is deleterious to the ability of people of colour to participate in elections, then that is problematic and that is wrong,’ Abrams says

  • Joe Biden celebrates ‘some justice’ for George Floyd as AOC calls conviction not enough

    President says it was ‘really important’ that former police officer found guilty on all counts

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Boris Johnson welcomes Derek Chauvin verdict and says he was ‘appalled’ by George Floyd murder

    Kamala Harris says verdict brings US a step closer to making equal justice under law a reality

  • ‘Accountability not justice’: Bernie Sanders says celebrations over Chauvin verdict premature

    ‘Trauma and tragedy of George Floyd’s murder must never leave us,’ says senator

  • Biden news - live: Jen Psaki clashes with Fox reporter as White House warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies

    Follow the latest updates

  • Leaders from more than 1,000 Georgia churches have specific demands for Home Depot

    Georgia's latest voting restrictions have sparked corporate activism from the MLB and Hollywood, and religious leaders are calling on Home Depot to be next. Religious leaders opposed to the state's new voting bill have met with several Georgia-based corporations to discuss how to fight it. Executives from Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, and other companies have criticized the bill, but activists point out that Atlanta-based Home Depot has been absent from that list. In response, religious leaders are calling for a Home Depot boycott unless the company agrees to four demands. Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, who oversees over 500 African Methodist Episcopal churches in Georgia, leads the call to boycott Home Depot, telling The New York Times the company has "demonstrated an indifference." He and other leaders say Home Depot should publicly renounce the Georgia voting law, oppose any similar bills that arise in other states, financially back litigation against the law, and give support to the John Lewis Voting Rights Act in Congress. Home Depot responded to the boycott threat by arguing "the most appropriate approach for us to take is to continue to underscore our belief that all elections should be accessible, fair, and secure." Other voting rights groups are more hesitant to boycott businesses over the issue. Executive Director of Common Cause in Georgia, Aunna Dennis, has stated that "the boycott hurts the common person." Faith leaders like Jackson deem the situation worthy of more drastic action. "We've got to use whatever leverage and power, spiritual fortitude that we have, including our dollars, to help people to understand that this is a national campaign," said Rev. Timothy McDonald III. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedLate night hosts half-seriously lament that 4/20 just isn't the high holiday it used to be

  • Black lawmakers revive calls for justice for victims of police violence after Chauvin verdict

    Cori Bush says: ‘This was accountability but it was not justice. Justice for us is saving lives’

  • ‘I felt bad for being the one to tell him’: George Floyd’s family learn verdict was in from CNN

    George Floyd’s family learned that the jury had reached their verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial from CNN. Mr Floyd’s brother, Philonise, found out that a verdict was in on Tuesday afternoon in a phone call from CNN reporter Sara Sidner, she told the news network.

  • Kate Winslet's daughter started acting without anybody knowing they were related: That was 'important for her self-esteem'

    Winslet's 20-year-old daughter, Mia Threapleton, began her acting career "under the radar" since she has a different last name, Winslet said.