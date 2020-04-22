On Earth Day's 50th: Air Products Continues to Build a More Sustainable Future Through Technology

Every Day, Air Products' gases, technologies and projects enable customers around the world to reduce carbon emissions and increase their use of clean energy

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 50th Anniversary of Earth Day is the perfect reminder that every person and corporation has a part to play in building a more sustainable future.

At Air Products (NYSE:APD), a global leader in industrial gases, sustainability is a core value. With a focus on serving energy, environmental and emerging markets, all of which are central to building a more sustainable future, the company's industrial gases are critical to reducing emissions and increasing productivity across manufacturing. Air Products is also working to solve the world's urgent energy and environmental needs through large-scale gasification, carbon capture, and hydrogen for mobility and energy transition.

"Absolutely nothing is more important at this time than solving the current COVID-19 crisis, which is the greatest global challenge we all face today. At the same time, we must continue to address very important sustainability issues which will not go away," said Seifi Ghasemi, Chairman, President and CEO at Air Products. "We will always need to protect our environment, part of that is meeting the world's need for clean sustainable energy, and we see ourselves at the heart that issue. We look forward to continuing to work with our employees, customers and partners to innovate and collectively build a better future."

"Every year, Air Products develops and deploys technology for the world to meet energy and productivity needs. This includes work with businesses from energy to electronics, metals to manufacturing, and chemicals to construction – our gas products and technologies enable economic opportunities and foster healthy communities around the world," said Simon Moore, Vice President, Investor Relations, Corporate Relations and Sustainability.

Below are some of Air Products' projects developed in the past year and deployed to help meet global customers' significant energy and productivity needs.



Capturing nearly one million tons of CO­­­ 2 per year for beneficial use in Texas. In Port Arthur, Texas, Air Products operates the largest carbon dioxide (CO­ 2 ) purification and capture project for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) by an industrial gas company. Air Products designed, constructed and is operating the state-of-the-art system to capture CO­ 2 from its steam methane reformers located at a refinery in Port Arthur. Since 2013, when it initiated onstream capture operations as part of a United States Department of Energy project, Air Products has captured over six million tons of CO­ 2 at Port Arthur that has been put to beneficial use, supplied by a pipeline for EOR in the state.

Opened the U.S.'s largest fast-fill hydrogen bus fueling station. Located at the Orange County Transportation Authority's (OCTA) bus depot in Santa Ana, California, the station is equipped with Air Products' SmartFuel® hydrogen fueling technology, design, and equipment. OCTA's current hydrogen fuel cell powered electric bus fleet is comprised of 10 buses, but the station is built for future growth with fueling capacity for up to 50 buses, which corresponds to fueling up to 1,500 kilograms (kg) of hydrogen in an eight-hour time period. The station can fuel transit buses with an average of 28 kg of hydrogen per bus in a time frame of 6-to-10 minutes per bus, while also providing back-to-back bus fueling for up to 30 buses and simultaneous fueling capability with multiple fueling lanes.

Providing certified, sustainable, renewable hydrogen in Europe. Air Products launched a pilot program to generate some of Europe's first Guarantees of Origin (GO) for sustainable, renewable hydrogen produced in The Netherlands. The project is part of CertifHy, a European-wide initiative to produce low carbon and renewable hydrogen. The GOs will be for hydrogen produced at the Rotterdam chloralkaline electrolyser plants of Nouryon, which uses wind power as part of its energy mix. This renewable power is sourced from the completed Krammer and Bouwdokken windfarms in The Netherlands. Once produced, the hydrogen is conditioned by Air Products before taking it into its established pipeline in Rotterdam for commercial use.