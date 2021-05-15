If Earth falls, will interstellar space travel be our salvation?

Fredrick Jenet, Associate Professor, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Teviet Creighton, Associate professor, University of Texas at Brownsville
·7 min read
<span class="caption">Is this how space travel will look some day? 'Sulu, punch it!' </span> <span class="attribution"><span class="source">Shutterstock</span></span>
Is this how space travel will look some day? 'Sulu, punch it!' Shutterstock

Some climatologists argue it may be too late to reverse climate change, and it’s just a matter of time before the Earth becomes uninhabitable – if hundreds of years from now. The recent movie Interstellar raised the notion that we may one day have to escape a dying planet. As astrophysicists and avid science fiction fans, we naturally find the prospect of interstellar colonization intriguing and exciting. But is it practical, or even possible? Or is there a better solution?

Science fiction has painted a certain picture of space travel in popular culture. Drawing on stories of exploration from an age of tall ships, with a good helping of anachronisms and fantastical science, space exploration is often depicted in a romantic style: a crew of human travelers in high-tech ships wandering the Galaxy, making discoveries and reporting back home. Perhaps they even find habitable words, some teeming with life (typically humans with different-colored skin), and they trade, colonize, conquer or are conquered. Pretty much, they do as humans have always done since the dawn of their time on Earth.

How close do these ideas resemble what we may be able to achieve in the next few hundred years? The laws of physics and the principles of engineering will go a long way to helping us answer this question.

Nature’s speed limit

Nature has given us a speed limit. We call it the speed of light – about 186,000 miles per second – because we first noticed this phenomenon by studying the properties of light, but it is a hard upper limit on all relative speeds. So, if it takes light one year to get somewhere, we can’t possibly get there sooner than one year.

There is also the fact that the universe is big, really big. It takes light about eight minutes to get to our Sun, three years to get to the next-nearest star, 27,000 years to get to the center of our own Galaxy and more than 2,000,000 years to get to the next galaxy. The amazing thing about these distances is that, as far as the universe is concerned, this is all in the neighborhood.

The vast distances between solar systems combined with the speed-of-light limit puts severe constraints on the realities of space travel. Every space-based science fiction writer has to decide early on how to deal with this white elephant standing proudly in the room. Much of the more recent science fiction employs some form of “worm hole” or “warping space”: bending the four-dimensional structure of space and time to create shortcuts between two spatial locations in the universe.

Such possibilities have been analyzed with some mathematical rigor, and although the studies are tantalizing, they show that these methods cannot work unless we discover a form of matter that behaves very differently than anything we have ever seen.

Limits of propulsion

Practical space propulsion systems available today and for the foreseeable future are based on Newton’s laws. In order to move forward, we have to throw something backwards or get hit by something moving forward. It turns out that even using the best propulsion systems available, there is not enough mass in the entire Universe to propel even a single human being up to half the speed of light. Even relative speeds of 0.01% of the speed of light start to get prohibitively expensive.

Things look slightly better with advanced propulsion concepts such as thermonuclear propulsion, but optimistic near-future designs still top out at a few percent of the speed of light.

Finding a habitat for humanity

Large distances combined with low speeds means that exploration is going to take time. Astrobiologists tell us that our galaxy has no shortage of habitable worlds: estimates range from at least 1 every 10,000 stars to as many as 1 every 10 stars. Even so, given the vast distances between stars and the low speeds achievable by realistic spacecraft, you should plan on voyages between worlds taking centuries to millennia.

Consider also what is meant by a “habitable world.” To an astrobiologist, this means a planet with water oceans orbiting a sun-like star. But habitability by humans requires more than just water, and the chances that ordinary humans could simply step out and populate such a world is slim. The atmosphere and living ecosystem of Earth is the result of its own unique evolutionary history, one that is unlikely to occur coincidentally on any other planet.

Despite its current problems, the Earth is still far closer to the ideal that our species grew up in than any world we are likely to discover out in the Galaxy. Climatologists warn us of the devastation that could result from increasing the carbon dioxide in our atmosphere by less than a tenth of a percent. Compared to that, another living world, with its own unique ecology, would most likely have an environment that is unbreathable and infertile at best, lethally toxic at worst.

Terraforming, or modifying such a world to be habitable to humans, would require reconstructing its atmosphere and biosphere practically from scratch, eradicating any native ecosystem. This would be a task orders of magnitude more challenging than the relatively minor tweaks needed to restore the Earth’s environment to a pristine state.

Artificial worlds

Perhaps a more fundamental question, then, is why humans would wish to colonize other worlds. Given the centuries-long treks between stars, interstellar voyagers would necessarily have moved beyond the need for a planet to support their lifestyle: their vessels would be their habitat, autonomous and self-sufficient. They would not have to seek out new homes, they would build them.

From an economic standpoint, this would be vastly more resource-efficient than converting entire planets. NASA-sponsored researchers have developed detailed plans for spinning habitats that could accommodate tens or hundreds of thousands of inhabitants, from material that could be mined on site from an asteroid a few hundred meters across. This type of construction would avoid one of the major expenses of space colonization: the cost of lifting millions of tons of building materials into space.

Since our Solar system contains millions of such asteroids, they could support a population many times that of Earth, in air-conditioned comfort, with a fraction of the effort and none of the exotic technologies envisioned to terraform Mars, for example.

So why travel the stars?

Ultimately, travel to other stars and colonization of other planets will be driven not by need, but by desire: the intellectual impulse to explore strange new worlds, and perhaps an aesthetic preference for “natural” (albeit engineered) environments.

Where do we go now? The commercialization of space flight promises to bring the cost of space travel down considerably, from tens of thousands of dollars per kilogram to just hundreds of dollars per kilogram, through economies of scale and reusable rockets. This means that space will be more accessible to more and more people.

Already the lure of asteroid resources has fueled commercial competition. A single kilometer-sized metallic asteroid could supply hundreds of times the total known worldwide reserves of nickel, gold and other valuable metals. Space-based solar power could provide limitless renewable energy – once the cost of construction in space becomes manageable.

The hyper-exponential growth that we have seen in other areas like automobiles and computers can now take place for space technology. The physical realities described above paint a very clear picture of the near future: orbital habitats perfectly designed for our lifestyle using resources obtained from our Sun, Earth, and the asteroids.

So if Earth ever become uninhabitable, we won’t need to traverse the stars to find a new home. Orbital habitats will require a significant expansion of space industry, but this will happen soon enough, especially if we are forced to leave the planet for a little while so it can recover from our mistreatment.

Of course, if we discover warp drive, the picture will be entirely different.

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts.

Read more:

Fredrick Jenet is the creator/director of both the Center for Advanced Radio Astronomy at UT Brownsville and STARGATE, a public/private partnership with SpaceX. He works for UT Brownsville. He receives funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF), NASA, and the Department of Defense (DoD).

Teviet Creighton is a professor in the Center for Advanced Radio Astronomy at UT Brownsville and STARGATE, a public/private partnership with SpaceX. He works for UT Brownsville. He receives funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF), NASA, and the Department of Defense (DoD).

Recommended Stories

  • Life detected on Mars might have actually originated in NASA labs, according to an Ivy League scientist

    Microbes that may accidentally have been brought to the Red Planet could potentially wreak havoc, according to scientist Christopher Mason

  • New species of crested dinosaur identified in Mexico

    A new species of dinosaur has been identified by a team of paleontologists in Mexico. The National Institute of Anthropology and History - or INAH- said they found its 72-million-year-old fossilized remains almost a decade ago. The new species has been named Tlatolophus galorum. It was identified as a crested dinosaur after 80% of its skull was recovered. Felisa Aguilar is an investigator from INAH: "This new dinosaur, the Tlatolophus galorum, belongs to a group of dinosaurs that are also known for their duck beaks, because it is the shape of a duck's beak. These animals were large herbivores. In fact, it is believed these dinosaurs did not have the body to protect themselves from their predators. But there are other strategies that they used to defend themselves, their speed and sense of smell."The investigation began in 2013 with the discovery of an articulated tail in the north central Mexican state of Coahuila. The scientists were able to find and analyze other bone fragments from the front part of the dinosaur's body, including the crest of the dinosaur, which was about 4 feet long.

  • Russia deems U.S., Czech Republic 'unfriendly', limits embassy hires

    The Russian government said on Friday it had officially deemed the United States and the Czech Republic "unfriendly" states, and that U.S. diplomatic missions could no longer employ local staff while Czech missions could employ a maximum of 19. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law last month to limit the number of local staff working at foreign diplomatic missions and other agencies, and ordered the government to draw up a list of "unfriendly" states that will be subject to the restrictions. Relations between Russia and the Czechs were badly hit last month when the Czechs accused Russian military intelligence of being behind a 2014 blast at an ammunition depot, and expelled dozens of Russian diplomats.

  • China has landed a spacecraft on Mars for the first time, delivering a water-hunting rover to the red planet

    The Zhurong rover is almost ready to start scanning Mars' volcanic-rock fields for hidden water ice. Such reserves could help future Mars astronauts.

  • ‘Beavers are just being beavers’: friction grows between Canadians and animals

    Beavers cause internet outages, steal posts and even put 30 sq km of a town underwater – but experts say the animals have a profound effect on ecosystems Once on the verge of extinction, beavers have made a startling comeback in recent generations both in North America and Europe, with their population once more in the millions in Canada. Photograph: Alamy At first, the theft of wooden fence posts seemed like a crime of opportunity – amid soaring lumber costs, stacks of wood have gone missing from construction sites across North America. But officers in the Canadian prairie community of Porcupine Plain, Saskatchewan, soon identified the culprit: local beavers had stolen the posts to build their dam. The semiaquatic rodents were also recently blamed for an internet outage in British Columbia, which left an entire town without access to the web after beavers chewed through a cable. Adding insult to injury, the animals had also pilfered the telecom company’s marking tape to line their dam. The beaver is often seen as emblematic of Canada, but the two incidents – and a third episode in February when a beaver wandered into a Toronto metro station – expose the growing friction between the country’s humans and its booming population of the animals. Once on the verge of extinction, beavers have made a startling comeback in recent generations both in North America and Europe, with their population once more in the millions in Canada. “Beavers just have such a tremendous influence on everything around them,” said Glynnis Hood, a professor of environmental science at the University of Alberta who has long studied beavers and their effects on water systems. Few animals can have as profound an impact on the natural world as beavers, who excavate thousands of cubic meters of soil each year to mud their lodges, build dams and dig channels. And for a species often blamed for its destructive tendencies, research continues to show their profound effect on ecosystems. Beaver dams not only help restore valuable wetlands and recharge groundwater, but also filter out sediments, nitrogen and phosphorus from water and create havens for species like fish and frogs. But with any animal that overlaps with humans, there’s bound to be misunderstanding. Last month, the Quebec town of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge called for its entire beaver population of nearly 800 to be eradicated, after 200 dams on nearby waterways put more than 30 sq km of the town underwater – a recurring problem that requires hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to fix. Collectively, communities across the country spend millions annually to offset the impacts of beavers. While effective mitigation tools like pond levellers are increasingly common, experts say it isn’t always fair to blame beavers. “There’s too much weight sometimes put on the beavers, but they’re really just reacting to how we change environments,” said Hood. “Where we place our development matters. And how we envision nature interacting with our built structures also has to come into play when we design them.” With communities encroaching on wetlands Hood says it is critical to understand that beavers have lived in these areas far longer than humans. As they’re increasingly seen as a valuable species for the health of an ecosystem. Hood is optimistic humans and beavers can co-exist – even with the occasional mishap. “I think beavers are just being beavers,” said Hood, pointing out that they are, by their nature, burrowing creatures. “And if you have a cable that is only 3ft down in the soil, there’s a chance things like this happen.”

  • Israeli ground troops join the fight near Gaza, raising threat of war

    Israeli ground troops have joined the fight near the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Thursday night. Driving the news: While tanks and artillery were deployed for the first time on Thursday, the IDF says no ground troops have crossed into Gaza. Israel has called up 9,000 reservists and massed at least three brigades on the frontier with Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The last ground war between Israel and Hamas took place in 2014.The big picture: The current escalation began on Monday in Jerusalem, where Palestinians were protesting the planned evictions of six Palestinian families in favor of Jewish settlers, and Israeli nationalists were planning an annual march to celebrate the reunification of the city under Israeli control.With the city braced for violence, Israeli police raided the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, or Temple Mount, and violently dispersed Palestinian protesters, some of whom were throwing stones.As images from al-Aqsa spread around the region, Hamas warned that they would attack Israel if Israeli police didn’t leave the compound, one of the holiest sites for both Muslims and Jews.An air war has followed, with Hamas firing thousands of rockets from Gaza and Israel conducting airstrikes, which the Gaza Health Ministry says have killed at least 109 Palestinians, including 28 children. Several high-rise buildings have been toppled, and the Israeli military says it has killed several Hamas commanders.One Israeli soldier and six others, including one child in Israel have been killed by Hamas attacks, which have targeted Israel's largest cities. Most of the rockets fired from Gaza have been intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system.International actors including the UN, U.S. and Egypt have been attempting to prevent further escalation, though the Biden administration has repeatedly emphasized Israel’s right to defend itself and has not publicly called for a ceasefire.Meanwhile, in the streets of Israeli cities with Jewish and Arab residents, horrific scenes of mob violence have unfolded over the past three nights, with both Arab and Jewish individuals and businesses targeted.It’s the worst inter-communal violence in Israel since the start of the Second Intifada in 2000, Axios’ Barak Ravid reports.Thursday's escalation comes on the Eid al-Fitr holiday, normally a joyous day on which Muslims celebrate the end of Ramadan.Go deeper: Israel's "change bloc" collapses, leaving Netanyahu in chargeEditor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that the IDF confirmed no ground troops have entered Gaza. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Astonishing footage filmed by a plane passenger shows Hamas rockets being intercepted mid-air by Israel's Iron Dome

    A passenger on board an El Al flight to Tel Aviv captured Israel's missile-defense system intercepting Hamas' rockets from his window seat.

  • Soldiers who perished on secret mission are memorialized

    Nearly 60 years ago, dozens of soldiers assembled for a top secret mission to Vietnam, three years before President Lyndon Johnson officially sent U.S. combat troops to the country. Ever since, their families have been fighting to get answers about the mission from the Pentagon. For the families, it's been heart-wrenching that the soldiers were not properly memorialized like others who died in the war.

  • How a Genetic Trait in Black People Can Give the Police Cover

    When they carried the body of a 32-year-old Black man named Lamont Perry out of the woods in Wadesboro, North Carolina, there were no protests over his sudden death in police custody. No reporters camped at the scene. No lawyers filed suit. Instead, the final mark in the ledger of Perry’s life was made by a state medical examiner who attributed his death in large part to sickle cell trait, a genetic characteristic that overwhelmingly occurs in Black people. The official word was that he had died by accident. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But the examiner’s determination belied certain facts about that night in October 2016, public records and interviews show. Accused of violating probation in a misdemeanor assault case, Perry was chased by parole and police officers through the dark into a stand of trees, where only they could witness what happened next. He had swelling of the brain, and a forensic investigator reported that he had an open fracture of his right leg. He was covered in dirt, and residents of a nearby housing complex told his family that when the officers emerged from the woods, their shoes and the bottoms of their pants were spattered in blood. Perry’s case underscores how willing some American pathologists have been to rule in-custody deaths of Black people accidents or natural occurrences caused by sickle cell trait, which is carried by 1 in 13 Black Americans and is almost always benign. Those with the trait have only one of the two genes required for full-blown sickle cell disease, a painful and sometimes life-threatening condition that can deform red blood cells into crescent shapes that stick together and block blood flow. As recently as August, lawyers for Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer convicted last month of murdering George Floyd, invoked sickle cell trait in an unsuccessful motion to dismiss the case against him, saying that the condition, along with other health problems and drug use, was the reason Floyd had died. The New York Times has found at least 46 other instances over the past 25 years in which medical examiners, law enforcement officials or defenders of accused officers pointed to the trait as a cause or major factor in deaths of Black people in custody. Fifteen such deaths have occurred since 2015. In roughly two-thirds of the cases, the person who died had been forcefully restrained by authorities, pepper-sprayed or shocked with stun guns. Scattered across 22 states and Puerto Rico, in big cities and small towns, the determinations on sickle cell trait often created enough doubt for officers to avert criminal or civil penalties, the Times found. K.C. Cage-Singleton, a 30-year-old landscaper and father of four, was walking in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in October 2009 when two officers approached him because they thought his clothing resembled that of an armed robbery suspect. Records show they chased him into an apartment complex, shocked him with a stun gun and beat him with a baton. The coroner cataloged a slew of injuries, including abrasions, lacerations and broken teeth, but said the manner and cause of his death were “undetermined,” citing “probable” sickle cell trait. The officers were not charged. Army Sgt. James Brown, 26, had completed two tours in Iraq and was struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder in July 2012 when he turned himself in to the El Paso, Texas, jail to serve a two-day sentence for drunken driving. Authorities said he became violent, and he died after five jailers in riot gear piled atop him, pulled a mesh mask over his head and bound him in a chair. The medical examiner ruled that he had died a natural death caused by sickle cell crisis, and a grand jury declined to bring charges. Gamel Brown, a 30-year-old property maintenance supervisor, cut his hand on a broken mirror at his home in a Baltimore suburb in January last year, prompting a call to 911. The police who responded said he became “extremely combative,” and they jolted him several times with a stun gun. After he died at a hospital, the medical examiner said that the manner of his death was undetermined — and that it was caused in part by sickle cell trait. The state’s attorney filed no charges. In three cases, deaths linked to sickle cell trait that were deemed natural or of indeterminate cause were later ruled homicides — as occurred when Martin Lee Anderson, 14, died at the hands of his jailers at a northwest Florida juvenile detention camp in January 2006. “You can’t put the blame on sickle cell trait when there is a knee on the neck or when there is a chokehold or the person is hogtied,” said Dr. Roger Mitchell Jr., the former chief medical examiner for the District of Columbia and now chair of pathology at the Howard University College of Medicine. “You can’t say, ‘Well, he’s fragile.’ No, that becomes a homicide.” Not every death that is tied to the condition is inherently questionable. Medical experts say sickle cell trait has caused deaths in rare cases of extreme overexertion, especially among military trainees and college athletes. Three of the in-custody deaths identified by the Times involved people who were exercising vigorously in jail yards or running hard before they collapsed — and law enforcement officers said that at most they put handcuffs on them. In none of the deaths examined by the Times did the person have actual sickle cell disease, though there were instances when imprecise language by medical examiners left the false impression the trait and the disease were the same. Dr. James Gill, chief medical examiner in Connecticut and president of the National Association of Medical Examiners, said that pathologists would not be doing a thorough job if they identified sickle cell trait and failed to mention it in their reports. “We know that this, in the right situation, can cause death, and you can’t just ignore that,” said Gill, who cited the trait in the autopsy of Lashano Gilbert, a 31-year-old Black man who had died in police custody in October 2014. Gilbert, who had attended medical school, suffered a psychotic episode in New London, Connecticut, and was arrested after jumping on a passing car. His jailers put him in restraints, used pepper spray and a stun gun on him and fit him with a mask to prevent biting. Gill ruled the death a homicide, though the state’s attorney deemed the use of force “appropriate” and filed no charges. In interviews, Mitchell and other medical experts agreed that the trait warranted mention in autopsies but said any natural or accidental death attributed to it, even in part, should be scrutinized if the person died during or after a struggle with law enforcement. Many said they suspected some sickle cell determinations might reflect a pattern of bias or conflicts of interest among medical examiners and police officials. Forensic pathologists, the doctors who conduct autopsies for coroners and medical examiners, were singled out in a hotly disputed study published in a scientific journal in February suggesting that racial bias could influence their rulings, though it did not address sickle cell trait. And coroners and medical examiners have entrenched relationships with law enforcement in many areas, functioning as part of police departments or working closely with them. In California, for example, the elected sheriff serves as coroner in 41 of the state’s 58 counties. Several years ago, two pathologists resigned from the coroner’s office in San Joaquin County there, citing interference by the sheriff with in-custody death reviews. The sheriff denied the claims and lost reelection. In Perry’s case, agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation sealed his body in a bag before a forensic investigator inspected it. Officers at the scene could not say for sure how he had suffered his injuries but said it appeared he had tripped and fallen into a ravine. The officers said he had been talkative when they found and handcuffed him, but then he lost consciousness. No efforts were made to revive him with lifesaving equipment when paramedics arrived, records and interviews show, and the “open fracture” documented by the forensic investigator was described in the autopsy as a “laceration.” Perry, who was sometimes shy to the point of seeming rude, had his detractors in the neighborhood, his family members said, and records show he had a history of misdemeanor breaking-and-entering, larceny and drunken-driving convictions. The assault conviction that gave rise to the foot chase stemmed from an argument with the girlfriend he was visiting that night, family members said. Perry had alcohol and a small amount of cocaine in his bloodstream when he died, and the medical examiner ruled that he had succumbed to “cocaine toxicity in the setting of sickle cell trait,” effectively ending any deeper inquiry. The local district attorney declined to bring charges. “I find no evidence of any criminal activity or wrongdoing of any kind,” the district attorney, Reece Saunders, wrote in March 2017. “I consider this unfortunate matter closed.” For Perry’s relatives, who could not afford a lawyer to challenge the ruling, all that was left was a series of unanswered questions. What had happened in the woods? Why would the investigators not let them view the body before the autopsy? “The only people who know what happened are that probation officer and the officers who ran out there,” said Perry’s half-brother, Mario Robinson. “I don’t believe what they said.” A Nationwide Pattern To gain a sense of how often medical examiners have used sickle cell trait to explain in-custody deaths, the Times reviewed thousands of pages of autopsy records, court filings and police reports. It examined data on suspicious deaths from more than 30 of the U.S.’ largest counties, whose jurisdictions cover nearly 1 in 3 Black Americans. The review identified dozens of cases dating to the 1970s and was almost certainly an undercount. In some areas with large Black populations, like New York City, the Times relied on court cases and media reports because relevant medical or identifying data was not publicly available. Other locations, including Wayne County, Michigan, which contains Detroit, did not provide the data to the Times before publication. Many of the deaths received little outside scrutiny at the time — perhaps a brief mention in the local media — in part because the families did not have the resources to challenge official determinations or because the detained people were not seen as particularly sympathetic. Many had histories of arrests on drug use, domestic violence or other charges, and additional evidence that might point to police misconduct, such as video footage, was often not made public. In some cases, the Times only pieced together details of the deaths through interviews with relatives, witnesses, emergency workers and outside pathologists. The results offer a vivid glimpse into deaths in custody. In the past 25 years, 19 cases involved Black people who died after being restrained in ways that could hinder breathing. Twelve deaths occurred after the police or sheriffs’ deputies used stun guns. Nine happened after they used pepper spray. Two followed bites from police dogs. Five of the cases were initially ruled homicides. The rest were labeled undetermined, accidental or natural. In communities from California to Pennsylvania, officials cited the rulings in closing investigations into the deaths, ensuring that police agencies provided the last word on what had occurred. David Campbell, 25, stopped breathing in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in October 2011 after resisting his jailers’ efforts to remove his clothing and put him on suicide watch. They responded by dousing him with pepper spray, jamming knees into his back and leaving him tied to a chair, according to a lawsuit brought by his family. While the results of Campbell’s autopsy were pending, emails show, the head of the Lehigh County Corrections Department sent the coroner a video of the arrest of a Florida man whose death was attributed to “excited delirium” — a condition that pathologists say can suddenly kill drug users or the mentally ill, though they acknowledge it is poorly understood and unevenly applied. “I found this video which appeared similar to our incident with David Campbell,” wrote the corrections chief, Edward Sweeney, “and I thought I’d share it with you as we await the toxicology report.” The coroner’s ruling in the case stated “excited delirium complicating sickle cell trait, dehydration and abnormalities of the cardiac conduction system during restraint.” Manner of death: “undetermined.” Ronney Moss Jr., wanted on suspicion of smoking marijuana outside a Greyhound bus station in Atlanta, suddenly was unable to breathe in August 2012 in the presence of an Atlanta police officer after running less than two-tenths of a mile. Investigators told the Fulton County medical examiner that the officer had not restrained Moss but instead found him on the ground gasping for air. The medical examiner attributed the death of Moss, 31 and apparently in good physical condition, to natural causes, particularly sickle cell trait “following exertion.” Jason Pierce, 40, had been held for days in July 2017 at Louisiana’s Orleans Parish jail — where two guards would later be charged with smuggling drugs and other contraband — when he died with cocaine and opiates in his system. After Pierce’s autopsy, the coroner’s office focused not on the drugs but on sickle cell trait, ruling that he had died a natural death caused by “widespread red blood cell sickling.” A handcuffed Dean Smith, 25, told the police that he could not breathe following a foot chase in Evansville, Indiana, in February last year. An officer standing over him said, “Boy, you are being overly dramatic,” according to body camera footage. Smith’s death would be recorded by the Vanderburgh County coroner as an accident prompted by sickle cell crisis and cocaine and alcohol intoxication. Three months later, Larry Ross Jr., 37, died after state police officers arrested him in Cambridge, Maryland. The officers said they handcuffed Ross, who had run from his car after they stopped him for a traffic violation, without handling him roughly. The county medical examiner determined that his death was an accident caused by synthetic marijuana use, with sickle cell trait as a factor. The Times described its findings to Simon Dyson, a British researcher who studies sickle cell conditions and deaths in custody. He said the cases follow a well-established pattern in which the trait is listed alongside other conditions, like high blood pressure or drug use, to create doubt about the role of law enforcement. “It’s all throwing a smoke screen up around the death that makes it more difficult to effect a prosecution,” he said. Determining whether a death is a homicide is ultimately a judgment call, though most pathologists interviewed by the Times said they applied the label if the intentional actions of one person led to the death of another — even if those actions were taken by the police and the person who died had health problems. But not all medical examiners agree on how much another person’s actions must contribute to the death to call it homicide. Dr. Lisa Scheinin, a former deputy medical examiner in Los Angeles who wrote a journal article in 2009 about sickle cell trait, said she had been “very hesitant” to rule in-custody deaths homicides unless the police had played an important role. “If you call something homicide, there’s going to be all kinds of people waiting to sue you, to sue law enforcement,” Scheinin said in an interview. “We generally have to make decisions without thinking about other consequences, but sometimes you just can’t help think about that.” A Medical Debate Most people with sickle cell trait never suffer a symptom, though studies and experts have suggested that on rare occasions it can cause the fatal curving of blood cells in people who overexert themselves when other conditions are present — for example, hot weather, high altitude or drug use. Dr. Bruce Mitchell, the former director of hospital medicine at Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta, who has studied sudden death and sickle cell trait, said the condition had been cited in the deaths of some military recruits because they are often made to run long distances in the heat and with heavy equipment without enough training or conditioning. Several doctors and researchers who spoke with the Times said they would be skeptical of in-custody deaths attributed to sickle cell trait, unless the situation also involved other risk factors. “The analogy I would make would be to someone who has heart disease,” Mitchell said. “It might be true that they died because of heart disease, but, well, they probably would have lived if you hadn’t put them in a chokehold and stressed their heart.” In at least three cases reviewed by the Times, the person was exerting himself and did not appear to interact significantly with law enforcement. In another, the environment was harsh: Darryl Daniels, 30, stopped breathing in Reno, Nevada, in 1998 after taking cocaine and running for several blocks in 97-degree weather. The pathologist acknowledged that sickle cell trait was “usually benign and asymptomatic except under circumstances of extreme stress” but wrote that the heat, activity and stimulant drugs provided that stress even before the man was arrested. More often, the Times found, the police reported that the arrested people struggled, prompting the medical examiner to rule that their physical activity precipitated a so-called sickling crisis, when the blood cells bend into crescents and block blood vessels. In many instances, law enforcement also used control techniques that doctors said could limit oxygen enough to cause sickling and death. These included repeatedly using stun guns and pepper spray and holding people facedown with their arms behind them. Sickle cell trait alone cannot cause death, said Dr. Swee Lay Thein, a hematologist at the National Institutes of Health who has studied the condition. “It has to be something else, and something quite extreme,” she said. Medical experts also said it could be misleading to attribute death to the trait based on the presence of cells that have clumped or sickled — something that often happens when people with the condition stop breathing. Finding the crescent-shaped blood cells during an autopsy is to be expected, the experts said, and does not mean the cells were like that before death. In the case of Floyd, the medical examiner in Minneapolis noted the curved cells and said he had had sickle cell trait. But the autopsy indicated that it had not contributed to his death, and there was no evidence the cells had sickled before he died. In their unsuccessful motion to dismiss the case, Chauvin’s lawyers nonetheless suggested that the trait could cause trouble breathing. The argument echoed claims made in other cases as early as 1973, the Times found. That year, 28-year-old George Lucas died in the Cook County jail in Illinois, according to media reports at the time. Inmates testified that guards had beaten, strangled and suffocated him with a blanket, while jail officials said they had only strapped him to his bed. But after sickled cells were found during the autopsy, the coroner said Lucas would not have died were it not for the trait, Dr. James Bowman, a pathologist who participated in the hearing, wrote in an academic article years later. The death was deemed natural, and the guards were not charged. “Thus,” Bowman wrote, “the dangerous precedent for legalized murder of persons with sickle cell trait could become established.” Seeking Answers For decades, coroners and medical examiners have reached for answers when pressed to explain deaths of people in police custody. One of the most prominent proponents of citing sickle cell trait was Dr. Charles Wetli, a pathologist who originated the idea that in-custody deaths could be caused by excited delirium. During that chapter of his career, as a deputy chief medical examiner in Miami in the 1980s, Wetli theorized that men who died after arrest had often succumbed to the syndrome. But it was not only men who were susceptible, Wetli told reporters in 1988. Excited delirium may also have felled nine Miami women who were found dead in sexual poses, he said, in situations that might lead others to conclude that they had been raped and murdered. Nearly all the women were Black. “For some reason, the male of the species becomes psychotic, and the female of the species dies in relation to sex,” Wetli told The Miami News at the time. That came under serious doubt about six months later, when the police arrested a man on a rape charge who they believed was a serial killer responsible for the deaths, which numbered 32 in all. The man died in prison after being convicted of the rape. Wetli, who died in July, moved to New York in 1995 and became the chief medical examiner in Suffolk County, where he oversaw identification of the remains of victims in the crash of Trans World Airlines Flight 800. In his later years, he became an outspoken backer of using sickle cell trait to explain in-custody deaths of Black people, writing a journal article with Scheinin of Los Angeles and testifying as a $450-an-hour expert witness hired by police agencies. He also acted as a paid consultant for Taser International, the maker of the stun guns cited in some of the deaths reviewed by the Times. In 2008, Baron Pikes, known as Scooter, died after being shocked with a stun gun at least eight times by a police officer in Winnfield, Louisiana, while handcuffed and lying on the ground. The coroner ruled the death of Pikes, 21 and Black, a homicide, and the officer, Scott Nugent, was charged with manslaughter. Still, at the criminal trial, Wetli testified that “the cause of death was exertional sickling due to sickle cell trait.” Nugent was acquitted. The Times found other medical examiners invoking the trait as early as the 1970s. In May 1979, Los Angeles pathologists blamed “massive intravascular sickling” in the death of Jerry Eugene Wright Jr., a 20-year-old Black man whom police officers had mistaken for a drug user. In fact, he had been the victim of a violent robbery; they handcuffed him, put him facedown on the ground and ignored bystanders who warned that he was struggling to breathe. Wright’s family was later awarded $2.1 million after suing for wrongful death. A panel convened by a coroner outside Augusta, Georgia, concluded that Larry Gardner, 33, had died of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by sickle cell trait in August 1984 after authorities arrested him on marijuana and shoplifting charges. Gardner’s death led to rioting after it was said that he had been beaten in custody. Authorities in Burlington County, New Jersey, cited sickle cell trait in the cases of two brothers who had died in police custody 15 years apart. They used it first to explain the sudden death of Sidney Miles, 20, while he was fleeing officers who sought to arrest him on a charge of driving without a license in 1984. They cited it again when his brother, Cleathern Miles, 28, stopped breathing in 1999 after the police shot him with pepper spray and restrained him in the midst of an apparent mental breakdown — during which he was calling out his dead brother’s name. The same pathologist, Dr. Dante Ragasa, conducted both autopsies. “There were allegations of police brutality in Sidney’s death, but that was not the case,” the acting county prosecutor, James Gerrow, told reporters in 1999. “Sadly and tragically, this mirrors what happened to Sidney. “There was,” he added, “no police misconduct in either case.” Cautionary Tales The death of Anderson, the 14-year-old Florida boy, shows the potential pitfalls when medical examiners rush to blame sickle cell trait. An autopsy deemed Martin’s death to be natural, saying the trait was why he had suddenly stopped breathing in January 2006. But a later inquiry found that he had died after drill instructors at a Bay County, Florida, juvenile detention center punched and kneed him, pinned him down, pressed their fingers into pressure points and covered his mouth while forcing him to inhale ammonia. Seven guards and a nurse were charged with manslaughter. All were acquitted, but the state agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by the family for $5 million. The case of Derek Williams, who died in Milwaukee in July 2011, offered another cautionary tale. The police saw Williams, 22, on a street corner and arrested him on suspicion of robbery after chasing him into the yard of a nearby home. He stopped breathing in the back seat of a patrol car. The police told the county medical examiner that he had been taken into custody “without incident,” and the medical examiner, based solely on that account, ruled that he had died a natural death caused by sickle cell crisis. After being confronted with information reported by The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which showed, among other things, that officers had piled onto Williams during his cuffing and did not immediately respond to his pleas as he gasped for air, the county reversed itself and declared his death a homicide. Still, none of the officers were charged. Williams’ family settled a lawsuit against the city for $2 million. The urge to elevate sickle cell trait over other factors was evident in more recent cases, too, the Times found, including when the police arrested Darren Boykin in Texarkana, Texas, in 2019. Boykin, 23, had grown up in Ohio and gotten in trouble there for using counterfeit money to buy a gaming system, records show. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge before moving to Texarkana to live with his mother. In August 2019, a Texarkana College employee saw him walk into an administration building and became suspicious, thinking he resembled a suspect in burglaries on campus. She called the police, who chased Boykin for about one-third of a mile before an officer tackled him from behind. Boykin struggled as the officer tried to handcuff him, records show, and another officer joined to subdue him. Boykin began showing signs of distress on the way to the jail. Patrol car footage showed him lapsing in and out of consciousness, apparently without the officer in the car taking notice, records show. “Had the officer not been paying attention to driving,” the Texas Ranger who investigated the death would tell the medical examiner, “she probably would have transported him straight to the hospital.” Authorities realized he had stopped breathing only after he had reached the jail. They started pumping on Boykin’s chest to try to revive him, according to the investigators, and brought him to a hospital, where a doctor determined he had died. The medical examiner noted abrasions on Boykin’s shoulder and bruising on his back, the autopsy report shows, but ruled that he had died of complications of sickle cell trait, citing the short distance he had run and the hot weather. The manner of his death: natural. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • America's slowing population growth puts limits on its future

    The U.S.' sharply declining rate of population growth threatens to put an expiration date on a country built around a vision of endless reinvention.The big picture: Fewer people means fewer workers to support an aging population, fewer innovators with new ideas, less economic growth — and more of one thing: political fights over a shrinking pie.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: At the end of April, the Census Bureau reported that between 2010 and 2020, the U.S. population grew at its slowest rate since the Great Depression and the second-slowest rate in any decade since the country's founding. Recent data from the CDC indicates the U.S. birth rate fell for the sixth straight year, with births falling precipitously in December, around when any babies conceived during the start of the pandemic would have been born.The fertility rate — defined as the number of live births per 1,000 women aged 15–44 — fell from 64.1 in 2010 to 55.8 in 2020.That’s in part a result of positive changes, like the sharp drop in teen pregnancies, but it also means Americans are not having enough babies to keep the country's population growing by births alone.The impact: Countries with falling population growth — and eventually population decline — face serious economic, political and even cultural challenges.Fewer births combined with longer lifespans mean fewer productive young workers to balance those in retirement. As a result, JPMorgan senior economist Jesse Edgerton notes, there will be excess capital sloshing around the global economy, keeping interest rates low and making it more difficult to save for retirement. While a slower-growing population puts less pressure on the climate, new ideas come from people, and fewer people means fewer sources for those new ideas. That leads to a slowdown in innovation at the very moment when we need it most, as Stanford economist Charles Jones argued in a recent paper.Put those two trends together, and you have a formula for corrosive generational conflict and a country in long-term decline — which is exactly what a 2019 Pew survey about Americans' attitudes toward the future found."I think for many [Americans], it's not a completely boundless dream anymore," Lanhee Chen, a public policy fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution, told the Washington Post. Context: Slowing population growth is a reality throughout most of the developed world, as well as in China, where government data released this week showed the average annual population growth over the past 10 years was just 0.53%, the slowest in decades. Yes, but: The U.S. has one option to keep its population growing that China and many other countries lack: immigration.Immigration has always been key to U.S. population growth — absent its foreign-born citizens and residents, the country would have some 40 million fewer people, and cities like New York and Chicago would have shrunk.The demand to come to the U.S. is still huge: Data from Gallup indicates 42 million people in Latin America and the Caribbean alone would move to the U.S. if they could.The average age of immigrants is more than seven years younger than the median American, which means they're in a demographic position to bolster the workforce for decades and have more children of their own.The catch: While the U.S. had a net migration of more than 1 million people a year leading up to 2016, that number fell to an estimated 595,000 in 2019, even before pandemic-led border controls closed the spigot further.A report this year from the National Immigration Forum found increasing net immigration levels by at least 37% — approximately an additional 370,000 immigrants per year — would prevent the U.S. from falling into a "demographic deficit."What to watch ... the progress of President Biden's immigration proposals, which would expand legal immigration while creating a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants. The Biden administration has also proposed a number of family-friendly policies in its American Families Plan, including enhanced child tax credits and free preschool for children ages 3–4. But in European and East Asian countries that have grappled with low birth rates for years, attempts to reverse the decline through pro-natality policies like child allowances have done little to bend the fertility curve upward.While Americans have consistently said they desire more children than they actually have, and some demographers suggest the COVID baby bust could be reversed as prospective parents have the children they put off earlier, long-term trends around declining marriage rates and delayed childbearing will be difficult to reverse.The bottom line: No country in the world has figured out a reliable way to induce citizens to have more children over the long term, which means the U.S. can live up to its self-conception as a "nation of immigrants" — or face a shrinking future.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • New Cannabis Products: 1g Carts, Terpene-Infused Tequila Seltzers, CBD Chocolates

    As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But not to worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched. Select Essentials Created to combine quality and value in an economical 1g cartridge, Select Essentials by Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF) are just that: a key component in every cannabis consumer’s inventory. Made with Select’s famous high potency, broad-spectrum distillate, the new line features terpenes derived from botanical sources that are carefully crafted to represent consumer’s favorite strains. Select Essentials will be available in California to start, then continue to roll out to dispensaries across Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado later this spring. “Curaleaf is in the business of making premium cannabis products as accessible as possible to everyday patients and consumers, and Select Essentials fully exemplifies that mission,” said Joe Bayern, president of Curaleaf. “Essentials will serve as an option for consumers looking for the high standards Select is known for, at an accessible, every-day price point. We are proud to debut this affordable, dependable product line that will make the consumption experience even more accessible and inclusive.” El Hempe El Hempe, a new brand of terpene-infused agave tequila seltzers, launched in California and Oregon, helmed by three national beverage industry vets. El Hempe scientists were able to match the scents and flavors of two strains of cannabis – OG Kush and Durban Poison – using non-cannabis botanicals, which deliver cannabis flavor without psychoactive properties. “El Hempe is the first non-cannabis, terpene-infused alcoholic beverage that replicates the nose of cannabis,” CEO Tony Bash said. “The RTD market is booming right now, especially among younger drinkers, and tequila itself has experienced double-digit growth in popularity over the past decade.” CBD Chocolates Extract Labs released CBD Chocolates in partnership with Peak Extracts. These vegan, gluten-free, pesticide-free, hemp-infused chocolates are rich in antioxidants and come in a variety of cannabinoid profiles including THC-free and full-spectrum options. “Our mission has always been to make CBD available to the masses, and what better way to do so than with chocolate! In addition to CBD, Extract Labs has been keenly focused on developing products that feature minor cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, CBC, and more,” said Craig Henderson, founder and CEO of Extract Labs. “When the opportunity arose to give these lesser-known compounds a new platform with wide appeal, we didn’t hesitate. Partnering with a specialty brand like Peak Extracts is a natural way for us to expand our niche without losing focus on what we do best. Expect to see more product innovations with new cannabinoids in the near future.” Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: ¿Cómo Hacer tu Propio NFT? Cómo Comprar Shiba Inu (SHIB) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCannabis For Mental Health In The Workplace: These Organizations Lead The Charge In CanadaCannabis Earnings: Overview Of Flower One's Q1 Results As It Becomes Nevada's No. 1 Flower Producer© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • FBI Supports Asian Community in Bay Area With More Resources, Hate Crime Investigations

    An FBI special agent in charge of the Bay Area met up with Oakland Chinatown community leaders to show the agency’s support amid the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. Show of support: Craig Fair said the bureau's ultimate goal is to help the victims get justice and stop violent offenders from hurting community members and deter them from “committing these terrible crimes of hate,” according to KRON4. The agency is investigating hate crime incidents in the Bay Area, but Fair did not go into specific details.

  • Water crisis ‘couldn’t be worse’ on Oregon-California border

    The water crisis along the California-Oregon border went from dire to catastrophic this week as federal regulators shut off irrigation water to farmers from a critical reservoir and said they would not send extra water to dying salmon downstream or to a half-dozen wildlife refuges that harbor millions of migrating birds each year. In what is shaping up to be the worst water crisis in generations, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said it will not release water this season into the main canal that feeds the bulk of the massive Klamath Reclamation Project, marking a first for the 114-year-old irrigation system. “This year’s drought conditions are bringing unprecedented hardship to the communities of the Klamath Basin,” said Reclamation Deputy Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton, calling the decision one of “historic consequence.”

  • IRS staff and equipment shortages mean delays for millions of tax refunds

    The agency is plagued with setbacks that are causing a major backlog of returns.

  • China lands on Mars in major advance for its space ambitions

    China landed a spacecraft on Mars for the first time on Saturday, a technically challenging feat more difficult than a moon landing, in the latest step forward for its ambitious goals in space. It will join an American rover that arrived at the red planet in February. China’s first Mars landing follows its launch last month of the main section of what will be a permanent space station and a mission that brought back rocks from the moon late last year.

  • Polen Capital: “We View Alibaba (BABA) as One of the Most Dominant Businesses in the World”

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth” first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 1.39% was delivered by the fund for the Q1 of 2021, trailing its MSCI All-Country World benchmark that delivered a 4.58% return for the same period. You […]

  • Heart study: Low- and regular-dose aspirin safe, effective

    An unusual study that had thousands of heart disease patients enroll themselves and track their health online as they took low- or regular-strength aspirin concludes that both doses seem equally safe and effective for preventing additional heart problems and strokes. “Patients basically decided for themselves” what they wanted to take because they bought the aspirin on their own, said Dr. Salim Virani, a cardiologist at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston who had no role in the study. Aspirin helps prevent blood clots, but it’s not recommended for healthy people who have not yet developed heart disease because it carries a risk of bleeding.

  • You may not get a fourth stimulus check — here are 9 ways to make your own

    Why wait for the government to give you cash when you can do it yourself?

  • Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (Home Ent. Trailer)

    Third adventure of the mythical archaeologist, in which he rescues and then teams up with his dad to take on the Nazis once again. Terrific chemistry between Ford and Connery!

  • Commander leading Canada's COVID vaccine rollout leaves pending investigation

    A top military commander tasked with Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has unexpectedly left his assignment pending the results of a military investigation, a government statement said on Friday. Major-General Dany Fortin was brought in by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government to lead Canada's vaccine distribution in November, describing the effort as the greatest mobilization effort the country has seen since World War Two. Acting Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant-General Eyre will be reviewing next steps with Fortin, the statement added.