Earth Information Center opens at NASA's D.C. headquarters

NASA is transforming the lobby of its downtown D.C. headquarters into a new exhibit that invites visitors to take a glimpse of Earth from space. I got in for an early press tour of this only-in-Washington destination. Where else can you wander into an otherwise ordinary-looking office building and find yourself encountering the results of cutting-edge space research? Here's what you should know before you go.

What it is: NASA's Earth Information Center is a physical and virtual exhibit that shows all the ways the agency and its collaborators view Earth from space, and how tracking patterns in air temperature and quality, climate, water levels, and ecosystems can help us understand and fight climate change.

The physical exhibit has four attractions. The most exciting one may be the immersive and interactive experience to the left of the lobby (more on that below.) The main display is a dashboard that details up-to-the-moment information on weather patterns, air quality and more. It's the data NASA uses every day and is now sharing publicly as part of the Earth Information Center launch. There's also a touch-screen kiosk that provides additional data and reports about the information collected from satellites. The fourth attraction, visible from the street through front glass windows, is one that a NASA data visualization specialist told me he hopes will draw people in from outside: a light display that shows, in real time, the data going up to and down from an orbiting satellite.

What it's like: The immersive room, which is the centerpiece of the new exhibit, flashes images of our planet and atmosphere on three walls and the floor. In the small, dark room, a disembodied voice explains the wonders of our world and how ecosystems work to make it livable for all organisms. You'll hear from an astronaut, too, in the five or so minutes you spend inside. Note that the room holds only three to five guests at a time, so on busy days, there may be a wait.

What I liked: This exhibit marks the first time NASA has invited guests into its headquarters' previously empty lobby. It's part of the agency's effort to disseminate all the data it collects in ways that people can use and understand. Plus, it shouldn't take more than 20 minutes to explore the whole exhibit - you can pop in on your next downtown jaunt, and space-loving tourists can add it to their list of quick stops that will impress the kids and adults alike.

Insider tip: NASA's Earth Information Center is free and open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Keep in mind that the rest of the building is full of offices, so be courteous with your invitation inside.

300 E St. SW. earthdata.nasa.gov.

