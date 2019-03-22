How on Earth are Philips Hue white LED bulbs back down to $11 each?

Have you been waiting for the right time to expand your Philips Hue smart lighting setup? Well guess what: today is the day you’ve been waiting for. Philips Hue White A19 Single LED Bulbs went on sale last week for about $11 each, and people practically tripped over themselves to get them. In fact, more than 10,000 of our readers got in on the action. If you missed out though, dry those eyes because this killer deal is somehow back. Hurry over to Amazon and you’ll find white bulbs on sale for just $11 and change. If you’d like to add some color bulbs into the mix, you’ll also find a deep discount on those today. Back to the white bulbs, you should be aware that they will almost certainly sell out at this price — probably within a few hours — so get a move on!

Here’s some more info from the product page:

Related stories

What'll you do with all the money you save buying these $16 smart bulbs instead of $50 Philips Hues?

This dual wireless charging pad works with the iPhone and Apple Watch, and it's only $30

This $64 sous vide cooker works just as well as a $200 Joule

VOICE CONTROL: The Philips Hue White Smart Bulb works with Amazon Alexa to support dimming through voice control. For the full Hue experience and to take advantage of voice activation purchase the Philips Hue Hub (Model: 458471). Search “Philips Hue Hub” or “B016H0QZ7I” to find this product on Amazon.

SCHEDULE YOUR OWN CUSTOM LIGHTING SCENES: Philips Hue can make it seem like you’re home when you’re not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the smart bulbs to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the smart lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you’ve left any lights on. This is the perfect way to personalize your smart home.

EASY INSTALLATION: To install, simply screw the smart bulbs into your desired light location, download the Hue mobile app and pair your Hue Hub (sold separately). Control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead lights via the Philips Hue App

EXPAND YOUR ECOSYTEM: Connect the smart bulb directly to your other Smart Home Devices like Amazon Echo Plus, Nest, or SmartThings systems. Easily expand your smart lighting system with hue accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor

Sign up for BGR's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com