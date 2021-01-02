Earth reaches perihelion, closer to the sun than any other day

Earth reaches perihelion, closer to the sun than any other day
Earth reaches perihelion, closer to the sun than any other day
Sophie Lewis

On January 2, 2021, Earth is closer to the sun in its elliptical orbit than on any other day of the year, marking an annual event known as perihelion. 

The word perihelion is translated from Ancient Greek, meaning "near the sun." According to EarthSky, Earth was expected to reach perihelion on Saturday morning at 8:51 a.m. ET. 

The sun is about 3% larger in the sky on Saturday — not enough to be noticeable with the naked eye. Remember: You should never look at the sun without proper eye protection, and sunglasses are not a sufficient replacement for solar-viewing glasses. 

Earth's orbit is not a perfect circle, meaning sometimes the planet is a bit closer to our star, and sometimes it is farther away. The distance varies by about 3 million miles over the course of the year — nearly 13 times the distance from Earth to the moon. 

Perihelion also marks the moment when the Earth is moving at its fastest in its orbit around the sun. The planet is currently racing around the sun at almost 19 miles per second — about .6 miles per second farther than when it reaches its farthest point from the sun in July. 

✨ This new year comes with cosmic treats! In January, our planet will be at its closest point in orbit around the Sun, known as perihelion. We’ll also get a chance to see Uranus near the Moon and Mars and spot a fast-moving Mercury. 🔭Skywatching tips: https://t.co/HTlEpZ1khX pic.twitter.com/bx3WduD7ue

— NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) December 31, 2020

"If you run east at local midnight, you will be moving about as fast as you can (at least in Sun-centered coordinates) for your location," NASA said.

Because of this, summer in the Northern Hemisphere lasts about five days longer than winter, according to EarthSky. The opposite is true in the Southern Hemisphere. 

Although sunlight is more intense on Saturday, winter in the Northern Hemisphere is unaffected, due to the 23.5-degree tilt of Earth's axis. Being closer to the sun does not change the Earth's tilt, so the North Pole is still tilted away from the sun.  

Six months from now, on July 5, Earth will be at its farthest from the sun, known as its aphelion, meaning "far from the sun." At perihelion, Earth is about 91.5 million miles from the sun, and at aphelion, it is around 94.5 million miles away. 

Between perihelion and aphelion, there is about a 6.7% difference in the intensity of the sunlight as it hits our planet. According to NASA, this is one explanation for more extreme seasons in the Southern Hemisphere compared to the Northern Hemisphere.

The perihelion isn't the only celestial event this weekend. Saturday night into Sunday morning also marks the peak of the Quadrantid meteor shower — one of the best of the year. 

Saturday Sessions: Black Pumas perform “Confines”

Saturday Sessions: Black Pumas perform “Know You Better”

Ancient "fast food" counter unearthed in Pompeii

Latest Stories

  • From abuse of power to abuse of electoral process: How impeachment taught us little but Trump’s puppet-mastery of the GOP

    History won’t remember Mitt Romney’s lone vote to convict the president so much as  every other Republican voting to acquit

  • Pakistan arrests alleged militant group leader on terrorism financing charge

    Pakistan on Saturday arrested a man accused of being a leader of an Islamist militant group blamed by the United States and India for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, a counter-terrorism official said. The arrest is in relation to terrorism financing, the official said, and not a specific militant attack. "Proscribed organisation LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) leader Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi (has been) arrested on charges of terrorism financing," a spokesman for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Pakistani province of Punjab said.

  • Iraq explosives experts working to defuse mine on oil tanker

    Iraqi explosives experts were working to defuse a large mine discovered on an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and evacuate its crew, authorities said Friday. The Iraqi statement said the mine had been attached to a tanker rented from Iraq’s Oil Marketing Company SOMO that was refueling another vessel. Iraq’s naval forces were making “a great effort to accomplish the mission” safely, said Iraq's Security Media Cell, which is affiliated with the country’s security forces.

  • EU didn't order enough vaccine, say German scientists behind Pfizer/BioNTech jab

    The German couple behind the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine have criticised the European Union for failing to order enough doses. “The process in Europe was not as quick and straightforward as it was in other countries,” Prof Ugur Sahin, the billionaire scientist and CEO of BioNTech, told Spiegel magazine. “There was an assumption that many other companies would come with vaccines. Obviously the thinking which prevailed was: we'll get enough, it won't be so bad, and we have it under control. I was amazed.” Pfizer-BioNTech’s is the only vaccine to win EU approval so far, but the bloc had only ordered 200m doses until last week, when it ordered a further 100m. That is still not enough to provide the EU’s population of 446m with a single shot, let alone the two required for the vaccine to be effective. By comparison, the UK has ordered 30m doses as well as 100m doses of the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine, which is also approved for use in Britain — enough to immunise the entire population. “It’s also because the EU is not directly authorized, but the member states have a say. In a situation where a quick decision is required, this can cost time,” Prof Sahin said in an extensive interview with Spiegel.

  • Ethiopian migrant who became symbol of integration in Italy raped and killed on her goat farm

    An Ethiopian migrant who became a symbol of integration in Italy, her adopted home, has been killed on her farm where she raised goats for her cheese business, police said on Wednesday.

  • Trump news - live: McConnell and Pelosi homes vandalised over Covid checks as Pence election lawsuit tossed

    Follow the latest developments

  • Soldier, 16-year-old charged in death of Fort Drum corporal found shot, buried under snow

    Jamaal Mellish, 23, and the unidentified teenager face felony murder, kidnapping and second-degree weapons charges, according to prosecutors.

  • Appeals court vacates order delaying woman's execution

    A federal appeals court has cleared the way for the only woman on federal death row to be executed before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. The ruling, handed down Friday by a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, concluded that a lower court judge erred when he vacated Lisa Montgomery’s execution date in an order last week. U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss had ruled the Justice Department unlawfully rescheduled Montgomery’s execution and he vacated an order from the director of the Bureau of Prisons scheduling her death for Jan. 12.

  • UK to close all London primary schools as coronavirus cases surge

    The British government has decided to close all primary schools in London for the next two weeks to counter the rapid spread of a more infectious variant of the COVID-19 virus, the capital's mayor said on Friday. On Wednesday, the education minister, Gavin Williamson, outlined a plan to delay the reopening of secondary schools, but open most primary schools for children under 11 years old on time next week at the end of Christmas break. Only in the hardest hit parts of the country, which included some parts of the capital but not others, were primary schools slated to shut.

  • Republican senators deliver blow to Donald Trump, overriding his veto for the first time

    Donald Trump was dealt a stinging rebuke by Republican senators last night as Congress overrode his veto of a sweeping defence bill. It was the first time in Mr Trump's four years as president that Congress had blocked his veto power. Many Republican senators joined Democrats in an 81-13 vote to override, well over the two thirds majority required. As a result the annual $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act to fund the military in 2021 will become law. Mr Trump had called the result, which was expected, a "disgraceful act of cowardice" and the Republican leadership in Congress "weak". The bill will provide a three per cent pay raise for US troops and included elements relating to defence policy, troop levels, weapons systems and military construction. Mr Trump had vetoed it, arguing it allowed for the renaming of military bases that honour Confederate generals, and that it limited his ability to bring troops home from Afghanistan and Germany. He also tried to link passage of the bill to measures targeting social media companies. Throughout Mr Trump's term Republican senators had been highly reluctant to break so publicly with him. He had vetoed eight previous bills and none were overridden. But with less than three weeks left in office Mr Trump's influence with Republican senators appeared to have receded markedly. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, said: "It's time for us to deliver this bill. It's our chance to remind brave service members and their families that we have their backs." It came as Republicans also faced a deepening split over Mr Trump's last ditch attempt to overturn the US presidential election result. Over 140 Republicans in the House of Representatives may be ready to back a move not to certify the outcome at a joint session of Congress on Jan 6, it emerged. But even with that level of support the attempt to block the result still had no chance of success. Mr McConnell privately urged colleagues to accept the election result, and called his own vote on Jan 6 the "most consequential I have ever cast". In an open letter Ben Sasse, the Republican senator from Nebraska, accused colleagues of "playing with fire". He said: "Let’s be clear what is happening here. We have a bunch of ambitious politicians who think there’s a quick way to tap into the president’s populist base without doing any real, long-term damage. But they’re wrong. "Adults don’t point a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self-government." The move to oppose the election results was ignited by Josh Hawley, a Republican senator from Missouri. He will object, forcing a two-hour debate, followed by a vote in the Senate, and in the House of Representatives. The session in Congress will take place a day after two run-off races in Georgia, which will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the Senate. David Perdue, one of two Republican candidates, announced he would spend the final days of the campaign in quarantine after possible exposure to the coronavirus. Meanwhile, it emerged that staffing changes were to be made to the Secret Service's presidential detail when Joe Biden takes office on Jan 20. Mr Biden's camp was said to have expressed concerns that current agents might be politically supportive of Mr Trump. Mr Trump cut short a trip to Florida and headed back to Washington on New Year's Eve. In a New Year video message he hailed "historic victories" on the economy and fighting the pandemic. He said: "We have to be remembered for what's been done." In the final weeks of his term the president was also facing an ongoing battle with Republicans in Congress, including Mr McConnell, after he called for an increase in stimulus cheques to Americans. He also faced growing friction with Iran.

  • ‘Soho Karen’ who attacked Black teenager identified

    The woman allegedly attacked a Black teenager named Keyon Harrold Jr, the son of a famous jazz trumpeter

  • India asks China to help 39 sailors stuck at Chinese ports

    India has asked China to allow two Indian freighters stranded for months near two Chinese ports because of the pandemic to rapidly unload their cargoes or replace their 39 crew members, an official said Friday. "There is growing stress on the crew members on account of the long delay,” Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said. The vessels are among ships from various countries waiting to unload their cargoes at Jintang and Caofeidian ports, Srivastava said.

  • How stimulus checks could be withheld from the Americans who need them most

    The government has begun distributing $600 stimulus checks to millions of Americans. But actually getting access to that money may be another story.Even as record numbers of Americans spent months unemployed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Congress took months to agree to send out another round of stimulus checks and boost unemployment benefits after the last relief package expired. Millions of Americans suffered during that time, and, as The New York Times reports, often had to overdraw from their bank accounts to pay for groceries and other essentials. In return, banks charged those people overdraft fees, and have often locked people out of their accounts until those fees are paid.That means the $600 stimulus checks, which the government frequently deposits directly into bank accounts, could be out of reach for the people who need them most. That includes Morgan Banke, who told the Times she has only been able to pay either her rent or car insurance every month, and has overdrawn from her Iowa credit union to cover the rest. She asked the credit union to temporarily waive her fees so she could use the stimulus money, but because it had done so three times in the past, it turned her down.Many major banks — Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo among them — have said they'll waive accounts' overdrawn status when the checks come in. But many regional banks and credit unions haven't made the same promises, and have even closed down accounts with overdrawn balances, leaving Americans to get their checks another, slower way. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 5 inexcusably funny cartoons about Trump's disgraceful pardons 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year 4 predictions for 2021

  • Thousands of National Guard Troops Prepare to Support Biden's Inauguration

    So far, commands from nearly 30 states have pledged to support what has become a huge tradition for the citizen soldiers.

  • Lisa Montgomery: Only woman on US federal death row to face execution

    A court has ruled that Lisa Montgomery can be executed on 12 January, despite appeals from lawyers.

  • Police officer pays for shoplifting suspects' holiday dinner

    The women said they had fallen on hard times and were trying to provide a Christmas dinner for the children. Lima says he was reminded of his own children and used his own money to buy $250 in grocery gift cards.

  • Iran commander vows 'resistance' a year after Soleimani killing

    The United States killed Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, in Iraq on Jan. 3, 2020. Days after the U.S. drone strike, Iran retaliated with a rocket attack on an Iraqi air base where U.S. forces were stationed, and Iranian forces on high alert mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger airliner taking off from Tehran. Esmail Ghaani who succeeded Soleimani as head the elite Quds force, said on Friday Iran was still ready to respond.

  • Before Embracing America-First Agenda, David Perdue Was an Outsourcing Expert

    The biographical video from Sen. David Perdue's first campaign, in 2014, celebrated a narrative arc that many fellow Georgians either related to or have aspired to: the story of a humble boy from rural America whose hard work catapulted him into a global business career, navigating free markets and faraway lands, all the while gathering stores of wisdom and wealth.The embrace of global commerce has been a hallmark of modern Georgia, showcased in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and promoted by, among others, Perdue's NAFTA-loving cousin, Sonny Perdue, governor from 2003 to 2011. Three years later, in his maiden run for office, David Perdue would boast of his international experience as a consultant and CEO while speaking to a gathering of Republicans in Bibb County, close to his middle Georgia hometown."There's only one candidate in this race that's ever lived outside the United States," Perdue said. "How can you bring value to a debate about the economy unless you have any understanding about the free-enterprise system and what it takes to compete in the global economy?"Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York TimesNow, facing one of a pair of Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia that will determine control of the Senate, Perdue has continued to make his global business experience the essence of his brand. But that has highlighted the contradictions that emerge -- in his career and in his character but also in his party and his region -- as he embraces the populist, America-first strains of Trumpism.The man who has lately voiced support for some of President Donald Trump's signature tariffs built his career as an unapologetic, free-trading practitioner of the outsourcing arts. As a top executive at companies including Reebok, Sara Lee and Dollar General, he was often deeply involved in the shift of manufacturing and jobs to low-wage factories in China and other Asian countries.A review of that business record shows a man who achieved significant successes, making millions, managing complex periods of corporate growth and change, and creating domestic jobs -- particularly at Dollar General. But there were also disappointments, like his fruitless effort to rescue a company called Pillowtex that brought heartbreak to a North Carolina mill town.The man who spent much of his life broadening his horizons took to the stage at a Trump rally in Macon, Georgia, before Election Day and mocked Sen. Kamala Harris' first name, mispronouncing it with an exaggerated stumble that to critics amounted to crude racism. His campaign has called it an innocent mispronunciation.The man who dons a faded denim jacket to reinforce his connection to everyday Georgians has a record of aloofness, with an aversion to holding town hall meetings and a thin skin for tough questions. Now he has chosen a further withdrawal, declining to participate in additional debates after one in which his Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, called him a "crook" for his prolific stock trading while in the Senate.Perdue did not respond to requests to be interviewed for this article. In response to written questions, his campaign issued a statement that said, in part, "Throughout his four decades working in the real world before being elected to the Senate, David Perdue led American companies that saved and created tens of thousands of American jobs."As when he first ran for office six years ago, Perdue, who is 71, regularly invokes those decades in business to style himself the ultimate Washington "outsider," though it was his cousin the former governor who gave him his entree to politics and helped nurture his ascent.Taking aim at his 33-year-old opponent, who runs a London-based documentary film company and has never held public office, Perdue's campaign has fixed on a $1,000 payment from a Hong Kong media company to charge that Ossoff had a two-year working relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.A Global Man of the New SouthIncreasingly and inexorably, the region's apparel and textile industry was turning to foreign contractors to manufacture its products. The disruption, which meant thousands of layoffs for low-skilled workers in Southern mill towns, was Perdue's ticket to the world. He became an expert in outsourcing.His apprenticeship in outsourcing began in 1972, when he joined Kurt Salmon Associates, a consulting company that had earned its reputation sending bright young engineers into Southern clothing factories to solve technical problems and boost efficiency.William Sand, an engineer who worked in the Atlanta office with Perdue, recalled that in the 1970s, as Southern factories were beginning to close, new ones were opening in Mexico and Asia. Kurt Salmon, he said, "became experts at helping companies source product from overseas."Perdue left in 1984 and worked at a few other places before ending up at Sara Lee, which was best known for its baked goods but was also an apparel manufacturer. He was hired in 1992 to open a headquarters in Hong Kong, where he lived for two years, establishing operations throughout Asia "from the ground up," he would later say.The ripple effects reached home. In 1994, the company eliminated thousands of jobs, including 230 at its Spring City Knitting plant in Cartersville, Georgia.By that time, Perdue was globe-trotting with yet another company, Haggar Clothing, which had chosen him to lead its international operation with one aim: increasing foreign sourcing. As company plants were closed in the United States, workers in Mexico performed the job for $1.50 an hour.By 1998, Perdue was headed to Reebok, which ultimately promoted him to lead its main division. The manufacturing of most of the company's products was outsourced, primarily to China and elsewhere in Asia.But Reebok's chair, Paul Fireman, passed over Perdue for promotion to the company's No. 2 job of chief operating officer.Within months, Perdue was in discussions with a headhunter seeking an executive with the know-how and experience to turn around Pillowtex, a troubled sheet and towel manufacturer with well-known brands in its portfolio, including Cannon, Fieldcrest and Royal Velvet. Perdue agreed in spring 2002 to take the job as CEO of Pillowtex.The company was just emerging from bankruptcy, and thousands of workers at its home base in Kannapolis, North Carolina, viewed Perdue as a potential savior, according to Scott Shimizu, a former executive vice president. Looking back, though, Shimizu said he believed Perdue's inaction led to the company's demise.The company needed to sell off assets quickly and outsource production to survive -- with the possibility of retaining part of its U.S. workforce -- but Shimizu said Perdue took few steps to do either.The company imploded, and about 7,650 people lost their jobs, most of them in North Carolina. The hard feelings toward Perdue were rife in Kannapolis, and in 2014, his Democratic Senate opponent, Michelle Nunn, would release an ad set there highlighting the bitterness.Perdue, who had been at Pillowtex less than a year, soon found a new opportunity at Dollar General. As CEO, Perdue oversaw the opening of a Hong Kong office in 2004.Dollar General flourished under Perdue's leadership, adding more than 2,000 stores. Former colleagues who visited Perdue at the company's Tennessee headquarters said it was apparent he was preparing Dollar General for acquisition. In 2007, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. announced it would purchase Dollar General for about $7 billion. It was later reported that Perdue walked away with a $42 million payout.The Perdue family had lived in Nashville, Tennessee, but it was time to head back to Georgia.'The Outsider'In 2010, as Sonny Perdue was finishing his second term as governor, he named his cousin David Perdue to the board of the Georgia Ports Authority.In 2013, Georgia's senior senator, Saxby Chambliss, announced he would not stand for reelection the next year. In David Perdue's telling, he drove to see his cousin and tried to convince him to run. "Well, he told me he didn't feel led to do so, but then he said I should consider running," Perdue later recalled in an interview.When Perdue decided to run, he recruited top aides from his cousin's campaign staff. "David's team was Sonny's team," said Jack Kingston, a longtime Republican congressman who also sought the vacant seat.For all that, David Perdue branded himself "the outsider"-- the man with the real-world business savvy needed to effect change. The Republican primary was crowded with well-known and seasoned politicians, and Perdue attacked them for their seasoning.After defeating Kingston in a primary runoff, Perdue went on to face and defeat Nunn.The record Perdue built was reliably conservative. He submitted a far-fetched -- and, critics said, regressive -- proposal to replace income taxes with sales taxes on goods and services. He proposed limits on the ability of immigrants to sponsor family members, instead giving priority to college-educated young people with high-paying jobs.In the beginning, he also spoke and voted as one would expect a free-trader to do. In 2015, he voted to give President Barack Obama enhanced powers to negotiate big trade agreements, including the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the most substantial trade accord since the North American Free Trade Agreement of the 1990s.But Perdue was also early to see the potential in Trump, who offered a kind of mirror reflection of Perdue's own political persona as chief executive change agent. The two men reportedly met at Trump Tower during Perdue's 2014 run.Perdue and his fellow Republicans quickly had to grapple with the president's determination to break the party's mold on global trade. Three days into his tenure, Trump tore up the Trans-Pacific Partnership, calling it "a rape of our country."Although Perdue's campaign has said that he consistently supported the president's America-first trade policies, the senator spoke out in 2017 against a Trump-backed plan to impose a "border adjustment tax" that would have raised taxes on companies that import goods into the United States. A year later, he criticized the president's plan to impose steep tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum, calling for a "more targeted" strategy.But by late 2019, as Perdue's reelection bid on a ticket with Trump loomed, he seemed more amenable to the president's approach.And the senator helped spark a civil war among Georgia Republicans in 2020 when he and his Georgia runoff-mate, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, demanded the resignation of the state's top elections official, a Republican.More recently, the senators supported a failed Texas lawsuit that would have blocked the election result in Georgia, where President-elect Joe Biden beat Trump by about 12,000 votes, and in three other states Trump lost.The battle over Perdue's Senate seat has been no less fierce. Ossoff's "crook" attack, in a televised debate in October, was based on disclosures that Perdue, the Senate's most prolific stock trader, made a number of well-timed trades, including in companies that could be affected by his committee's votes. An investigation of some of Perdue's stock dealings by the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission ended without prosecution, and Perdue has used those facts to argue the has done nothing wrong.Ossoff has revived criticism of Perdue's outsourcing record. The senator has also had to fend off charges of bigotry, for both his mockery of Harris' name and a campaign ad that showed a photo of Ossoff, who is Jewish, with a lengthened nose. Perdue's campaign called the image an accident caused by a "filter" applied by an outside vendor handling the graphic design.For his part, Perdue's closing attack is in keeping with Republicans' emerging argument that Democrats like Ossoff are too weak, and in some cases too compromised, to stand up to the threat of Chinese global dominance.Ossoff, Perdue contends, is a radical left-winger with a grave "China problem." He cites as proof a $1,000 agreement that allowed a large media company in Hong Kong, PCCW, to rebroadcast a documentary Ossoff's company produced about the Islamic State group.Perdue has said little about his own China ties.In 1991, the year before he headed to Hong Kong to build Sara Lee's Asian outsourcing operation "from the ground up," the company proudly announced a new foothold in Asia: a deal in Fuzhou, China.The joint venture, Fujian Sara Lee Consumer Products, manufactured toothpaste, shampoo and other personal care products. It was partially owned by the Chinese government, according to a report in The Chicago Tribune.No U.S. firm could have established such an operation in China at that time without dealing extensively with the government or the Communist Party, industry experts said.This week, the Times asked Perdue's campaign if he had any other business involving the Chinese government.The campaign declined to answer.This article originally appeared in The New York Times.(C) 2021 The New York Times Company

  • France's giant curfew-busting party is over after two nights

    French police detained five people Saturday in an investigation into an underground New Year's Eve rave party that drew at least 2,500 people in western France despite a coronavirus curfew and other restrictions. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that actions by police around the site at Lieuron, in Brittany, “led to the end of the illegal party without violence” on Saturday morning, 36 hours after it began. Ravers from France and abroad converged on a hangar in Lieuron on Thursday night to party into the New Year.

  • India's Kashmir region seeks $4 billion in investments, to provide security

    India's federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir plans to attract investments worth up to $4 billion in the next two to three years and would provide security to businesses setting up shop in the insurgency-hit region, its chief said on Saturday. Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was India’s only Muslim-majority state until August 2019, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi carved out a Buddhist-dominated enclave and designated both as federally-administered territories. Tens of thousands of security forces guard the region where India has been fighting an armed-insurgency for decades, especially in the disputed Kashmir valley that is also claimed by Pakistan.