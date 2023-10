NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has been used to discover Earth-size planet TOI 700 e. It is "orbiting within the habitable zone of its star – the range of distances where liquid water could occur on a planet’s surface," according to NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. The TOI 700 system is about 100 light-years away. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Robert Hurt/NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

View comments