Earth surpasses critical 2-degree warming threshold, European climate officials say

Icebergs float near Kvitoya Island, in the Arctic Ocean, in July. A scientific expedition that month recorded the impacts of global warming on the glacier-covered island. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

For the first time since record keeping began, Earth has surpassed a critical temperature threshold that scientists have long warned could unleash the worst effects of climate change.

On Friday the planet soared 2.07 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, or the 1850 to 1900 average, according to Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Two degrees Celsius — or 3.6 degree Fahrenheit — is the internationally agreed upon upper limit of warming established by the 2015 Paris climate agreement. The agreement seeks to hold the increase in the global temperature to well below that limit, and preferably below 1.5 degrees Celsius, in recognition that "this would significantly reduce the risks and impacts of climate change."

Copernicus officials shared the finding Monday in a post on X. Deputy director Samantha Burgess said preliminary data also show that the global temperature on Saturday measured 2.06 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, indicating that there are "now two November 2023 days" where the temperature exceeded the benchmark.

🌡️ ERA5 data from @CopernicusECMWF indicates that 17 November was the first day that the global temperature exceeded 2°C above pre-industrial levels, reaching 2.07°C above the 1850-1900 average and the provisional ERA5 value for 18 November is 2.06°C. pic.twitter.com/lLGwlCsZtP — Copernicus ECMWF (@CopernicusECMWF) November 20, 2023

Scientists have long warned that sustained warming of 1.5 degrees or more will lead to cascading risks for human and planetary systems, including negative impacts on ecosystems, biodiversity, water supplies and food security. Warming land and ocean temperatures are already contributing to sea level rise, melting ice sheets and increased hazards such as heat waves, drought and extreme precipitation, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

While significant challenges are expected for many regions and systems at 1.5 degrees of warming, "risks would be larger at 2 degrees Celsius of warming and an even greater effort would be needed for adaptation to a temperature increase of that magnitude," the IPCC says.

However, caution is warranted when it comes to a single day's data, said Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies. He noted that the terms of the Paris climate agreement are more concerned with sustained, years-long warming at those temperatures.

Read more: 'Every bit matters': Six key takeaways from the latest U.S. climate report

Surpassing 2 degrees once or twice does not indicate a point of no return, Schmidt said. But the record-setting weekend is noteworthy in the context of larger trends.

"Is the planet warming? Yes," Schmidt said. "Are we going to see days above 2 degrees before we get weeks above 2 degrees, before we get to months, before we get to years? Yes. And is the planet right now going through an exceptional warming spurt? The answer is yes, yes it is. 2023 is proving to be exceptional in both the impacts and in these metrics."

Indeed, Monday's announcement came only weeks after officials warned that 2023 is on track to become Earth's warmest year on record following a record-hot June, July, August, September and October. The majority of the warming is attributed to greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of fossil fuels, although experts say this year's strengthening El Niño is also playing a role, as the climate pattern is associated with warmer global temperatures.

Researchers have also posited that last year's eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in the South Pacific may be contributing to extreme warming this year. The eruption shot record amounts of heat-trapping water vapor into the atmosphere.

Additionally, a study published this month by renowned climate scientist James Hansen said a recent change in aerosol shipping regulations could be a contributing factor. The regulations reduced the amount of sulfur allowed in fuels in an effort to improve air quality, but the change may have had an unintended planetary warming effect because the aerosols were reflecting sunlight away from Earth.

Not all hope is lost, however. The Fifth National Climate Change Assessment, released last week by the White House, underscored that every fraction of a degree of warming added or averted will make a difference.

The report "clearly shows that per 10th of a degree of avoided warming, we save, we prevent risk, we prevent suffering," Katharine Hayhoe, one of its authors, told The Times.

The news also comes ahead of COP28, an international climate conference that will be held later this month in Dubai.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.