What on earth do you find to talk about with a woman who’s 30 years younger?

The actor Rufus Sewell has become engaged to his girlfriend, Vivian Benitez. Obviously I don’t mean to put a dampener on this happy news. But there’s one thing about their relationship that baffles me.

It’s the age gap. Because, at 56, he’s 30 years older than she is.

To be clear: I’m not being judgmental. They’re both adults, and they can do what they like. I wish them a long and blissful life together. The only reason I mention the age gap is as follows.

For the life of me, I simply can’t imagine what a man finds to say to a girlfriend three whole decades his junior.

Admittedly, I myself have no personal experience of such a vast age gap. I got married when I was 29. If my bride had been 30 years younger than me, she’d have had to walk down the aisle in a test tube.

Therefore, I can only speculate. But I would have thought that, no matter how much you like each other, conversation with a girlfriend born an entire generation later must be tricky. After all, when you’ve got an age gap that wide, the two of you are bound to have a wildly different set of cultural reference points. She’s unlikely to care about the bands you grew up with, or the television shows you were into. A woman your own age will at least tolerate your boring outdated obsessions. But a woman 30 years younger won’t even have a clue what they are.

Quote a catchphrase from a long-forgotten sketch show you loved in your teens, as we middle-aged men are wont to do, and she’ll think you’ve lost your marbles, and start scouting out the local nursing homes.

Meanwhile, you’ll have no idea what she’s on about half the time, either. Being an actor, Sewell is doubtlessly a lot more up-to-date with the latest pop-cultural trends than most middle-aged men. But as far as the rest of us are concerned, the under 30’s might as well be speaking another language. A few months ago online, I saw a headline that read: “Is Baby Gronk the new Drip King, or is he just getting rizzed up by Livvy?”

I don’t know what a single word of that means. I just hope Sewell does.

Then again, I shouldn’t underestimate him. It may well be that, even at 56, he has the mind, outlook and cultural interests of a man 30 years younger. Alternatively, perhaps Benitez has the mind, outlook and cultural interests of a woman 30 years older. For all I know, the two of them sit around at home every Friday night watching the repeats of Top of the Pops on BBC Four, and grumbling that no one makes music like that anymore. Or at least, they assume no one does. They haven’t actually bothered listening to anything new since about 2008.

Speaking of actors and age gaps, Leonardo DiCaprio is notorious for dating women who are decades younger than he is. Again, I’m not here to sit in judgment. Good luck to him. I just don’t envy him – the amount of effort he must have to go to, trying to think of suitable conversational ice-breakers to use on dates. I can just picture him, desperately scanning TikTok to swot up on the latest Gen Z trends. Assuming, of course, that a man his age knows what TikTok is. Maybe he can ask a helpful nephew or niece to show him the ropes.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.