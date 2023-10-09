Earth tremors reported in Zakarpattia, Lviv oblasts

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake (Richter scale) was felt in Ukraine’s Zakarpattia Oblast, regional governor Viktor Mykyta said in a Facebook post on Oct. 9.

He clarified that the tremors were felt across almost the entire region. The earthquake's epicenter was in Slovakia, around 50 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border.

Currently, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service workers are checking for possible damage to local infrastructure and residential buildings.

“At this moment, we have no information about substantial danger,” said Mykyta.

“However, I urge citizens to be vigilant and, in case of repeated tremors, move to safer places, away from high-rises and other tall buildings.”

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi also reported that the tremors were felt in Lviv around 9 p.m.

